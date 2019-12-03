World Insurance Associates Acquires McMillan Insurance Group of Texas

World Insurance Associates LLC (WIA), a Top 100 Insurance Agency, announced today that it acquired McMillan Insurance Group of Fort Worth, Texas, on November 1, 2019. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011, McMillan Insurance Group provides customized commercial trucking insurance solutions for trucking enterprises of all sizes. The Agency is committed to offering its clients excellent customer service and solutions to their insurance needs quickly and simply.

“McMillan Insurance Group’s expertise in the trucking industry and commitment to excellent customer service will enhance World’s growing transportation division. Expanding into Texas will allow us to better distribute our niche products in a new region,” said Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World Insurance Associates LLC.

“Joining World will give us the resources to offer our clients more exclusive programs and capabilities, not to mention an enhanced level of service. All of us at MIG are thrilled to be joining a dynamically growing company,” said Matt McMillan.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance brokerage providing world-class asset and lifestyle protection with risk management, insurance, and benefit consulting services for individuals and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, WIA has completed 50 acquisitions and serves its customers from 34 offices in 10 states.

