World Insurance Associates Acquires Novak Agency Insurors of Florida

World Insurance Associates LLC (WIA), a Top 100 Insurance Agency, announced today that it acquired Novak Agency Insurors of Largo, Florida, on June 1, 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Novak Agency Insurors will be managed out of WIA’s Saint Petersburg office by Gregory D. Leifer, CLU, Principal of World Insurance Associates.

“I look forward to expanding our expertise and reach in Florida and providing Novak Agency clients with additional resources, services, and markets,” said Greg Leifer.

Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World Insurance Associates LLC, stated, “Novak Agency specializes in commercial insurance, which is a nice complement to our focus on personal lines in Florida with the West Coast Group and Dan Woron Agency acquisitions.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and legal counsel for Novak Agency Insurers was not disclosed. Scali Group advised WIA on the transaction.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance brokerage providing world-class asset and lifestyle protection with risk management, insurance, and benefit consulting services for individuals and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, WIA has completed 68 acquisitions and serves its customers from 53 offices in 13 states. WIA has been named one of The Most Successful Companies in America by Inc. 5000, is a Top 100 P/C Agency by Insurance Journal and Business Insurance, a four-time honoree by NJBIZ Fast 50, and a Business Insurance Best Place to Work. For more information, please visit www.worldins.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005886/en/