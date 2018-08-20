Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World LTE Markets - 5G Initiatives & MBB Spectrum: Markets at December 2017 & Forecasts to 2022 (Report & Database) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:11pm CEST

The "World LTE markets - 5G initiatives & MBB Spectrum - Markets at December 2017 & Forecasts to 2022 (report & database)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database (updated half-yearly) includes quantitative & qualitative data for 46 countries, 6 zones & world consolidated - 76 LTE operator sheets are also available. It gathers information about spectrum issues, technologies, revenue & subscriber data & forecasts up to 2022.

It presents the current status of the main mobile broadband frequency bands and results of auction processes including allocation modes, prices paid by each licensee, quantity of spectrum acquired by player, technology, price paid per MHz per PoP for 10 years and detailed information on the regulatory status.

Key Topics Covered

Key Points

Key Take-aways

  • 1980-2020: 40 years of mobile generations

1. LTE Global Success

1.1. LTE is mature and mainstream, pushing 2G/3G shut down

1.2. 4G migration continues: players' push to increase pop. coverage

1.3. Players' push to increase LTE performances and define 5G

1.4. LTE technology increasingly widespreading, subscriber growth in its full swing in emerging countries

1.5. LTE upgrades allowed new services

1.6. evolving towards a shift in focus from data allowance to customised products incorporating QoS

1.7. 5G: transformation for all

2. 5G

Expected in 2020-2021, Mainstream in 2023

2.1. 5G expected in 2018-2019 in the USA and Asia, 2020 in Europe at the earliest with a few exceptions

2.2. 5G roadmap in Europe

2.3. More than 100 5G trials in large Europe so far

2.4. USA at the 5G forefront, the 5G race between the 2 leaders

2.5. 5G mainstream in 2023

2.6. 5G widespread technology enablers

2.7. Operators still cautious on 5G business model

3. More Spectrum for LTE Upgrades and 5G

Spectrum, the Lifeblood for Mobile Networks

3.1. Operation in multiple frequency bands is key in LTE

3.2. All frequency bands harnessed for LTE and potentially 5G, below 6 GHz

3.3. All frequency bands harnessed for 5G, above 6 GHz: focus on medium

3.4. Potential 5G bands worldwide in the 20-45 GHz range, waiting for WRC-19

3.5. The spectrum burden, another cloud in the 5G business model?

3.6. The 3.5 GHz spectrum auctions wave has begun - mmwaves in sight

3.7 Announced Auctions for 5G/NR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zxrjpv/world_lte_markets?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pGREENWAY TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:48pSACHEM CAPITAL CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:47pEXACTUS : MANAGEMENTS'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:47pInc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
BU
03:46pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 20
DJ
03:46pOasis Awarded $990 Million Contract by U.S. Air Force Battle Management Directorate
AC
03:44pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces A Fatality At Its Cobre Panama Project
PR
03:44pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces A Fatality At Its Cobre Panama Project
AQ
03:44pGrain Futures Slide on Russia Concerns
DJ
03:44pLAS CAMPANAS REALTY : Announces Frank Yardman Construction Has Joined Their Preferred Builder Program
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD : Pepsi Continues Move Away From Sugary Drinks With SodaStream Deal
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Tesla nears three-month low as JPMorgan adds to deal doubts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.