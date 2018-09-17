World Leaders Convene to Debate Blockchain for Social Good at the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly

On September 24th, under the theme ‘Blockchain for Social Good:
Utilizing Blockchain to Aid Economic Development,’ leading technology
experts and government officials from around the world will come
together to discuss the impact and potential of blockchain technology on
economic growth. The summit will be held during opening week of the 73rd
UN General Assembly (UNGA 73) at the United Nations headquarters in New
York City.
Hosted by Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF), Finance Center for
South-South Cooperation (FCSSC) and Women Political Leaders Global Forum
(WPL), the symposium will feature a keynote address by President of
Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, as well as a roundtable discussion and
showcase of global blockchain pilot programs.
“BCF firmly believes that blockchain will substantially transform the
world by introducing transparency, accountability and efficiency to
charitable activities and accelerating global poverty reduction, job
creation and economic growth,” said Helen Hai, UNIDO Goodwill Ambassador
and Head of Blockchain Charity Foundation. “BCF is delighted to work
with international organizations and industry leaders to embark on this
new journey together.”
“We at WPL believe that technology and digitalisation can greatly
benefit the advancement of society globally,” said Silvana Koch-Mehrin,
Founder & President of the Women Political Leaders Global Forum.
“Convening women political leaders who have the drive and the influence
to create positive change and enabling a discussion on how new
technologies can advance national interests is a key step towards action
on the national and local levels.”
About Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF):
The Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF) is a not-for-profit foundation
supporting the utilizing of blockchain for social good and the advancing
of 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals. BCF works with global
leadership organizations and innovators to educate and raise awareness
of the use of blockchain-based solutions.
About Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC):
Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC) is a non-profit
international organization founded in Hong Kong in April 2014. It is an
integral platform which specializes in providing experience, knowledge,
productivity and financing supports for South-South Cooperation and aims
to promote pragmatic cooperation and partnerships among governments of
developing countries, private enterprises, multilateral development
institutions and international development assistance organizations.
About Women Political Leaders Global Forum (WPL):
The Women Political Leaders Global Forum (WPL) is the global network of
female politicians. The mission of WPL is to increase the number and the
influence of women in political leadership positions.
