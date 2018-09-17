Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Leaders Convene to Debate Blockchain for Social Good at the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 04:40pm CEST

Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF), Women Political Leaders Global Forum (WPL) and Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC) to host symposium on the use of blockchain technology for furthering economic development.

On September 24th, under the theme ‘Blockchain for Social Good: Utilizing Blockchain to Aid Economic Development,’ leading technology experts and government officials from around the world will come together to discuss the impact and potential of blockchain technology on economic growth. The summit will be held during opening week of the 73rd UN General Assembly (UNGA 73) at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

Hosted by Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF), Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC) and Women Political Leaders Global Forum (WPL), the symposium will feature a keynote address by President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, as well as a roundtable discussion and showcase of global blockchain pilot programs.

“BCF firmly believes that blockchain will substantially transform the world by introducing transparency, accountability and efficiency to charitable activities and accelerating global poverty reduction, job creation and economic growth,” said Helen Hai, UNIDO Goodwill Ambassador and Head of Blockchain Charity Foundation. “BCF is delighted to work with international organizations and industry leaders to embark on this new journey together.”

“We at WPL believe that technology and digitalisation can greatly benefit the advancement of society globally,” said Silvana Koch-Mehrin, Founder & President of the Women Political Leaders Global Forum. “Convening women political leaders who have the drive and the influence to create positive change and enabling a discussion on how new technologies can advance national interests is a key step towards action on the national and local levels.”

For more information on the event, please contact pr@binance.com.

About Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF):

The Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF) is a not-for-profit foundation supporting the utilizing of blockchain for social good and the advancing of 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals. BCF works with global leadership organizations and innovators to educate and raise awareness of the use of blockchain-based solutions.

About Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC):

Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC) is a non-profit international organization founded in Hong Kong in April 2014. It is an integral platform which specializes in providing experience, knowledge, productivity and financing supports for South-South Cooperation and aims to promote pragmatic cooperation and partnerships among governments of developing countries, private enterprises, multilateral development institutions and international development assistance organizations.

About Women Political Leaders Global Forum (WPL):

The Women Political Leaders Global Forum (WPL) is the global network of female politicians. The mission of WPL is to increase the number and the influence of women in political leadership positions.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:54pJUNIPER : gives Service Providers a powerful edge with new Contrail solution; Carriers gain industry's most feature-rich edge computing solution in smallest footprint
AQ
04:54pAbacusNext Offers Free Private Cloud Services to Florence Flood Victims
GL
04:53pMOSEL VITELIC : MVI will hold the Investor Conference on September 18, 2018
PU
04:53pNEWBURY RACECOURSE : Burke hoping his stellar form can continue with True Mason in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury
PU
04:53pNASPERS : Listing and unbundling of video entertainment business as MultiChoice group on the JSE
PU
04:53pHYDRO ONE : electrifies the 2018 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo
PU
04:53pROSHAN PACKAGES : donates Rs one million to dam fund
AQ
04:52pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo Ends Juventus Goal Drought
AQ
04:52pACARIX : Sales consistent in H1
AQ
04:52pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Built ICESat-2 Spacecraft Successfully Launched by United Launch Alliance for NASA; Advanced technologies from Northrop Grumman support launch of ULA's Delta II rocket and deployment of NASA's satellite
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
5ARGEN-X : ARGEN X : argenx reports positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.