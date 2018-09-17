World Leaders Convene to Debate Blockchain for Social Good at the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly

Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF), Women Political Leaders Global Forum (WPL) and Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC) to host symposium on the use of blockchain technology for furthering economic development.

On September 24th, under the theme ‘Blockchain for Social Good: Utilizing Blockchain to Aid Economic Development,’ leading technology experts and government officials from around the world will come together to discuss the impact and potential of blockchain technology on economic growth. The summit will be held during opening week of the 73rd UN General Assembly (UNGA 73) at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

Hosted by Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF), Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC) and Women Political Leaders Global Forum (WPL), the symposium will feature a keynote address by President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, as well as a roundtable discussion and showcase of global blockchain pilot programs.

“BCF firmly believes that blockchain will substantially transform the world by introducing transparency, accountability and efficiency to charitable activities and accelerating global poverty reduction, job creation and economic growth,” said Helen Hai, UNIDO Goodwill Ambassador and Head of Blockchain Charity Foundation. “BCF is delighted to work with international organizations and industry leaders to embark on this new journey together.”

“We at WPL believe that technology and digitalisation can greatly benefit the advancement of society globally,” said Silvana Koch-Mehrin, Founder & President of the Women Political Leaders Global Forum. “Convening women political leaders who have the drive and the influence to create positive change and enabling a discussion on how new technologies can advance national interests is a key step towards action on the national and local levels.”

About Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF):

The Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF) is a not-for-profit foundation supporting the utilizing of blockchain for social good and the advancing of 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals. BCF works with global leadership organizations and innovators to educate and raise awareness of the use of blockchain-based solutions.

About Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC):

Finance Center for South-South Cooperation (FCSSC) is a non-profit international organization founded in Hong Kong in April 2014. It is an integral platform which specializes in providing experience, knowledge, productivity and financing supports for South-South Cooperation and aims to promote pragmatic cooperation and partnerships among governments of developing countries, private enterprises, multilateral development institutions and international development assistance organizations.

About Women Political Leaders Global Forum (WPL):

The Women Political Leaders Global Forum (WPL) is the global network of female politicians. The mission of WPL is to increase the number and the influence of women in political leadership positions.

