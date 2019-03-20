World-Leading Mobility-Focused Startup Event EcoMotion's Preview Edition Debuts in Japan

TOKYO, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexvision Mobility (a division of Nexvision Technologies, Inc.) and Plug and Play Japan announced today that they will host "EcoMotion in Japan" as a preview for "EcoMotion Week 2019", a global-scale event that focuses on startups within the mobility sector, on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 at Plug and Play Shibuya powered by Tokyu Land Corporation. This event in Japan will serve as an advance preview for "EcoMotion Week 2019", and as it is the first stop in EcoMotion's world promotion tour, Japan receives the extraordinary honor of getting to host the tour's initiation.

Coming this June in Tel Aviv, "EcoMotion Week 2019" enables global exchange regarding the state of affairs within the autonomous driving and smart mobility sectors, and also demonstrates to the world the success of startups in Israel. Furthermore, this event presents a diverse networking opportunity for professionals in these sectors to exchange ideas with each other as they build the technology of tomorrow. This event in Japan will introduce the contents of "EcoMotion Week 2019" to the world, before the European previews start in May.

Date: Tuesday March 26th, 2019 16:00-17:30

Location: Plug and Play Shibuya powered by Tokyu Land Corporation

Capacity: 100 people

Target Audience: Those involved in the autonomous driving, smart mobility, and automobile industries

Attendance fee: Free

Registration site: https://ecomotioninjapan.eventbrite.com/

We in Japan welcome Orlie Dahan, the Executive Director of EcoMotion, who has worked alongside Israeli startups, venture capitals and global corporations to refine EcoMotion into the prestigious event it is today. At this event in Japan, she will preview the contents of "EcoMotion Week 2019", present the current state of autonomous driving and smart mobility as well as Israeli startups, and introduce some outstanding startups in their respective fields. In addition, she will present how Israel launched and expanded its innovation in the automobile industry, explain the reasoning of global trends in the industry, talk about investments in mobility throughout the past years, and detail both the role of the Israeli government in creating an apt environment for the growth of these industries, as well as how Israeli startups have collaborated with global corporations. Lastly, the following startups will give their pitches to the audience.

- Participating Startups

Karamba Security ( https://karambasecurity.com/ )

https://karambasecurity.com/ Innoviz Technologies ( https://innoviz.tech/ )

Israel has proven to be a technological hub for hundreds of startups within the autonomous driving and smart mobility sectors, with many companies boasting cutting-edge technology calling the country their home. In recent years, due to this incredible showing, numerous companies seeking such technology have taken notice of Israel and the strengths it has to offer.

In this rapidly advancing landscape, EcoMotion works to embolden this success even further by connecting Israeli startups to automobile manufacturing companies and their suppliers, as well as investors. Bolstered by the support of communities all over, ranging from startups to large corporations and investors, research institutions and universities to the government, EcoMotion leverages this support in order to complete its mission of driving the state of mobility technology, both within Israel and beyond, into the future. It aims to achieve this goal with the events it hosts, such as Hack-a-thons and Investor Seminars, as well as its main focus, "EcoMotion Week".

About EcoMotion:

EcoMotion is a joint venture of the Israel Innovation Institute (private NGO) together with the Israeli government - the Fuel Choices and Smart Mobility Initiative (PMO office) and the Ministry of Economy.

EcoMotion is a dynamic community with over 600 start-ups (constantly growing) and 8,000 members in the Smart Transportation sector. Understanding startups do not grow in a void, we bring together entrepreneurs, academics, government officials, local & global automotive industry representatives, investors and much more; providing a support platform for knowledge-sharing, networking and collaboration.

Our mission is to support the growth of the Israeli Smart Transportation sector and enhance the implementation of innovation in our field, while simultaneously, positioning Israel as a global innovation center for Smart Transportation. EcoMotion has an extensive innovation toolkit to support public and private sector organizations in the implementation of innovation, such as Challenge Competitions, Adaptathons, Networking Events and more!

About Nexvision Technologies:

Nexvision Technologies supports the open innovation of Japanese Mobility Industries through our extensive global network. By teaming up with startups possessing cutting-edge technology, we contribute to the current technological revolution happening in Japanese society. Our focus area is the autonomous driving and sensing-related landscapes, and we pride ourselves in connecting global startups in these fields to Japanese corporations. Furthermore, our in-house engineers excel in machine learning and deep learning sectors, allowing Nexvision Technologies to develop our own algorithms as well as offer our clients insight into the technological capabilities of the startups they look at. For more information, please visit at https://nexvision.io

About Plug and Play Japan:

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, they have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, their programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. Plug and Play Japan, the Japanese arm of Plug and Play, headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo, opened its doors in 2017. We operate mainly in Tokyo and aim to establish the city as a world-class startup ecosystem. By connecting Japan to markets abroad, we will provide startups from Japan with global access like never before.

SOURCE Nexvision Technologies