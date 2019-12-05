Log in
World Link Logistics Asia : DATE OF BOARD MEETING, PROPOSAL TO APPROVE THE DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF A SPECIAL DIVIDEND

12/05/2019 | 04:06am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WORLD-LINK LOGISTICS (ASIA) HOLDING LIMITED

環宇物流（亞洲）控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6083)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

PROPOSAL TO APPROVE THE DECLARATION AND PAYMENT

OF A SPECIAL DIVIDEND

This announcement is made by World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Limited (the "Company") pursuant to rules 13.09 and 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company hereby announces that a meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 17 December, 2019 (the "Board Meeting") to consider the recommendation, declaration and payment of a special dividend (the "Special Dividend").

The Company will make a further announcement after the Board Meeting to set out the details of the Special Dividend, if approved by the Board.

As the proposed Special Dividend may or may not be approved by the Board at the Board Meeting, and the other conditions for its declaration and payment may or may not be fulfilled, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Limited

Yeung Kwong Fat

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 5 December 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Yeung Kwong Fat, Mr. Lee Kam Hung and Mr. Luk Yau Chi, Desmond; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. How Sze Ming, Mr. Jung Chi Pan, Peter and Mr. Mak Tung Sang.

In case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text.

- 2 -

World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 09:05:15 UTC
