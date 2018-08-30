World Peas Brand Peatos Goes Mile High in Colorado

Exciting pulse-based Peatos becomes a fast favorite among Coloradans

Colorado has always been a natural leader in health, wellness and nutrition. World Peas™ Brand Peatos™ by Los Angeles-based Snack it Forward, announced today that after its launch into the produce section of King Soopers and City Markets stores this Spring, Colorado has become one of the snack’s leading market in sales and fan following. The region’s King Soopers, a Kroger owned banner store, is a market leader in Colorado and a forward-minded retailer that looks to embrace high growth emerging snacks craved by millennials.

“Colorado has always been ahead of the curve on health trends, so we’re overjoyed to see the community’s reaction. We have begun a marketing campaign in the region and we are even making local hires,” said Nick Desai, CEO at World Peas Brand. “The concept of making junk snacks out of pulses is something World Peas is becoming a market leader in. To see Coloradans embrace Peatos in this manner is so exciting!”

The popularity of pulses is poised to explode in the United States and is already one of the top sources of protein in some Asian countries like India.

Snack to School Specials at King Soopers

On August 31, as part of its national Snack to School Campaign, an exclusive online coupon and “Free Friday Download” will be available from Kroger and can be redeemed at King Sooper’s and City Markets for a free 1 oz. of Peatos’ signature flavor Classic Cheese or Fiery Hot. The digital coupon is available to customers with a KingSoopers.com account. To find a local store that carries Peatos, customers can visit the Peatos Store Finder.

Peatos Presence in Colorado

During Labor Day Weekend, Peatos will sponsor of one of the most exciting Denver-based foodie events of the year. A Taste of Colorado Outdoor Festival will have Peatos samples available from August 31-September 3rd. In October, Peatos will continue to show its support by having a presence at the Rock and Roll Marathon in Denver—where runners and supporters can try this revolutionary new snack. This summer, Peatos also participated in the Fit Foodie Festival & 5K, offering participants with a bag of better-for-you cheese curls at the finish line. Through a strategic partnership with Macaroni Kid, a resource for family events, Peatos is reaching parents and families in the region.

The Pulse-Appeal

For the first time ever, we are marrying junk snack flavor with better-for-you nutrition. We do this with a simple but effective proposition: replace the corn or potato-based filler used in a vast majority of junk snacks with a pulse-based filler (commonly known pulses are peas and lentils). Pulses are an amazing ingredient full of plant-based protein and fiber, in addition to being naturally non-GMO and gluten-free. Pulses are often sustainably grown as a nitrogen fixing crop and require lower water consumption.

“Peatos are revolutionizing the $28 billion junk snack market,” added Desai. “For too long the market has been bifurcated into traditional empty-calorie, junk snack offerings that provide amazing crave-able taste and textures on one side, and wellness snacks that provide more nutrition and substance but leave your taste buds in misery.”

Rapid Growth Beyond the Rockies

Peatos has experienced massive growth since its nationwide launch at Natural Product Expo in March 2018, quickly expanding from select Southern California markets to nationwide availability in the produce section of various retailers and will hit over 5,000 stores before year end. This growth can be attributed to being one of the most innovative snacks to hit the market in decades. Peatos has two times the protein (4 grams) and three times the fiber (3 grams) of Cheetos® per serving and boasts clean, non-GMO ingredients with no artificial flavors, no synthetic colors and no added MSG. Striking flavors include Classic Cheese, Fiery Hot, Chili Cheese, and Masala.

ABOUT WORLD PEAS BRAND PEATOS

Snack it Forward creates great tasting real fruit and vegetable snacks through a portfolio of brands which includes World Peas™ and Sunkist® Snacks. Peatos™ by World Peas is revolutionizing snacking by creating better-for-you “junk food.” Peatos are a pulse-based, crunchy puffed snack that delivers the bold flavor and big crunch snacking experience we all crave, but without empty-calories. With 4 grams of plant-based protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving, Peatos aims to Unjunk Your Snack. Learn more at worldpeasbrand.com and find us on Facebook.com/worldpeasbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @worldpeaspeatos. Visit our crowdfunding page on Indiegogo and watch our video on YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005706/en/