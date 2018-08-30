World Peas Brand Peatos Goes Mile High in Colorado

Colorado has always been a natural leader in health, wellness and
nutrition. World
Peas™ Brand Peatos™ by Los Angeles-based Snack it Forward, announced
today that after its launch into the produce section of King Soopers and
City Markets stores this Spring, Colorado has become one of the snack’s
leading market in sales and fan following. The region’s King Soopers, a
Kroger owned banner store, is a market leader in Colorado and a
forward-minded retailer that looks to embrace high growth emerging
snacks craved by millennials.
“Colorado has always been ahead of the curve on health trends, so we’re
overjoyed to see the community’s reaction. We have begun a marketing
campaign in the region and we are even making local hires,” said Nick
Desai, CEO at World Peas Brand. “The concept of making junk snacks out
of pulses is something World Peas is becoming a market leader in. To see
Coloradans embrace Peatos in this manner is so exciting!”
The popularity of pulses is poised to explode in the United States and
is already one of the top sources of protein in some Asian countries
like India.
Snack to School Specials at King Soopers
On August 31, as part of its national Snack to School Campaign, an
exclusive online coupon and “Free Friday Download” will be available
from Kroger and can be redeemed at King Sooper’s and City Markets for a
free 1 oz. of Peatos’ signature flavor Classic Cheese or Fiery Hot. The
digital coupon is available to customers with a KingSoopers.com account.
To find a local store that carries Peatos, customers can visit the Peatos
Store Finder.
Peatos Presence in Colorado
During Labor Day Weekend, Peatos will sponsor of one of the most
exciting Denver-based foodie events of the year. A Taste of Colorado
Outdoor Festival will have Peatos samples available from August
31-September 3rd. In October, Peatos will continue to show its support
by having a presence at the Rock and Roll Marathon in Denver—where
runners and supporters can try this revolutionary new snack. This
summer, Peatos also participated in the Fit Foodie Festival & 5K,
offering participants with a bag of better-for-you cheese curls at the
finish line. Through a strategic partnership with Macaroni
Kid, a resource for family events, Peatos is reaching parents and
families in the region.
The Pulse-Appeal
For the first time ever, we are marrying junk snack flavor with
better-for-you nutrition. We do this with a simple but effective
proposition: replace the corn or potato-based filler used in a vast
majority of junk snacks with a pulse-based filler (commonly known pulses
are peas and lentils). Pulses are an amazing ingredient full of
plant-based protein and fiber, in addition to being naturally non-GMO
and gluten-free. Pulses are often sustainably grown as a nitrogen fixing
crop and require lower water consumption.
“Peatos are revolutionizing the $28 billion junk snack market,” added
Desai. “For too long the market has been bifurcated into traditional
empty-calorie, junk snack offerings that provide amazing crave-able
taste and textures on one side, and wellness snacks that provide more
nutrition and substance but leave your taste buds in misery.”
Rapid Growth Beyond the Rockies
Peatos
has experienced massive growth since its nationwide launch at Natural
Product Expo in March 2018, quickly expanding from select Southern
California markets to nationwide availability in the produce section of
various retailers and will hit over 5,000 stores before year end. This
growth can be attributed to being one of the most innovative
snacks to hit the market in decades. Peatos has two times the
protein (4 grams) and three times the fiber (3 grams) of Cheetos® per
serving and boasts clean, non-GMO ingredients with no artificial
flavors, no synthetic colors and no added MSG. Striking flavors include
Classic Cheese, Fiery Hot, Chili Cheese, and Masala.
ABOUT WORLD PEAS BRAND PEATOS
Snack it Forward creates great tasting real fruit and vegetable snacks
through a portfolio of brands which includes World Peas™ and Sunkist®
Snacks. Peatos™ by World Peas is revolutionizing snacking by creating
better-for-you “junk food.” Peatos are a pulse-based, crunchy puffed
snack that delivers the bold flavor and big crunch snacking experience
we all crave, but without empty-calories. With 4 grams of plant-based
protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving, Peatos aims to Unjunk Your
Snack. Learn more at worldpeasbrand.com
and find us on Facebook.com/worldpeasbrand
and on Twitter
and Instagram
@worldpeaspeatos. Visit our crowdfunding page on Indiegogo
and watch our video on YouTube.
