Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Pharmatech's XtraLast® Takes an Herbal Approach to Male Sexuality

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 03:07am EDT

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XtraLast® uses 13 herbal extracts in its male enhancement supplement.

Developed by World Pharmatech as an alternative to prescription erectile dysfunction drugs, XtraLast® contains clinically-tested ingredients aimed at enhancing male sexuality, vitality, and stamina.

“We developed XtraLast® to help the millions of men in the U.S. with some form of erectile dysfunction,” said Dr. Yong Wu, M.D., Ph.D., Founder/Partner/Chief Science Advisor for World Pharmaceutical Technology, the parent company that developed XtraLast®. “As men age, they often have to deal with sexual performance issues. XtraLast®, with its 13 herbal extracts, offers an alternative to prescription ED drugs.”

ED drugs have side effects, such as headaches, flushing, dizziness, and upset stomach. The FDA also warns some men with heart conditions to check with their doctors before using them. Diabetes, hypertension, obesity, testosterone deficiency, and prostate cancer are contributing factors to erectile dysfunction.

XtraLast®, which blends traditional herbal extracts with modern technology, contains 16 clinically-tested ingredients, 13 of which are herbal extracts. This proprietary formula naturally helps restore the balance lost with age in the bodies of middle-aged males.

Erectile dysfunction, which is the inability to achieve or maintain an erection sufficient for sexual performance, affects at least 12 million U.S. men between the ages of 40-79. Although ED is a condition that tends to affect men as they age, WebMD reports than men of any age can have it.

XtraLast® is the first supplement that World Pharmaceutical Technology plans to introduce to the American consumer. The company already plans to roll out two more products later this year: XtraPROSTATE, for natural prostate control, and XtraKrill  SUPERBA™, a new generation of Omega-3s.

“We are a health and wellness company dedicated to improving peoples’ lives,” Dr. Wu said. “Almost 80 percent of XtraLast™ participants claimed an increased blood flow within 60 minutes of taking the supplement, and improved sexual performance after 45-60 days.”

For more information about XtraLast®, go to WorldPharmaTech.com or VitaBeauti.com.

 

Attachment 

Andrew Polin
World Pharmatech
5415012090
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:53aIG Group points to recovery as trading activity improves
RE
03:52aPANTAFLIX : exclusively presents the 4th and 5th season of the successful format KRASS KLASSENFAHRT - the green light for the new advertising- financed VOD offering from pantaflix.com
PU
03:52aBRAVEHEART INVESTMENT : Results of customer trials by Pharm2Farm Limited
PU
03:50aASLAN Pharmaceuticals Presents Late-Breaking Data From Phase 2 Study in China Testing Varlitinib in Second Line Biliary Tract Cancer at CSCO
GL
03:49aEcuador constitutional court backs copper miner SolGold
RE
03:47aPORR : signs largest railway order in Poland to date
PU
03:46aSALTX TECHNOLOGY : Berlin pilot plant shows very promising results
AQ
03:45aAfriAg Global Plc - Opening of Global Center for Medical Cannabis Therapy
PR
03:45aASPOCOMP OYJ : financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2020
AQ
03:43aPANASONIC : to Provide Additional Automated Facial Recognition Gates for Passport Control at Airports in Japan
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00%
2BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
3DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Reports Good Start to Fiscal Year 2020; Backs Full-Year Views
4GENERAL MILLS : GENERAL MILLS : Snack Brands Hurt General Mills
5WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Wärtsilä's Board of Directors decided on the distribution of the second dividend instalm..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group