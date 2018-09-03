Log in
World Political Risk Services Report Subscription 2018: One Year Access to Political Risk Letter (PRL), Country Forecasts and Country Reports - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

The "Political Risk Services: World Service" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A World Service subscription provides 12 months of access to all of Political Risk Services' 100 Country Reports, including all updates and revisions throughout the subscription year. Each Country Report provides 18-month and five-year risk ratings and forecasts, key macroeconomic forecasts, 10 years of historical data, extensive textual analysis of risk to business, plus complete background information.

Your subscription to World Service also includes complimentary subscriptions to Political Risk Letter (PRL), Country Forecasts and Country Reports

Political Risk Letter

A monthly newsletter that summarizes the latest forecasts by Political Risk Services for economic and political changes affecting international business. Each issue also includes the "Political and Economic Forecasts Table," which includes 18-month and five-year forecasts for turmoil, investment, transfer, and export risk in all 100 countries and forecasts of real GDP growth, inflation and current account.

Country Forecasts

Published semi-annually (in April and October), this is an annual subscription. Country Forecasts is a 480-page perfect-bound volume providing a four-page summary of forecasts and data for each of the 100 countries monitored by Political Risk Services. Each volume also includes extensive statistical and ranking tables with PRS forecasts and macroeconomic data. This publication is available only in print.

Country Reports

Country Reports for 100 countries, each report expertly assesses potential political, financial, and economic risks to business investments and trade. Political Risk Services Country Reports provide risk forecasts and analysis based on the world-renowned Coplin-O'Leary Rating System, the original political risk rating system, including alternative regime scenarios.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l4bcr6/world_political?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
