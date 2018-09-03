World Political Risk Services Report Subscription 2018: One Year Access to Political Risk Letter (PRL), Country Forecasts and Country Reports - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Political
Risk Services: World Service" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
A World Service subscription provides 12 months of access to all of
Political Risk Services' 100 Country Reports, including all updates and
revisions throughout the subscription year. Each Country Report provides
18-month and five-year risk ratings and forecasts, key macroeconomic
forecasts, 10 years of historical data, extensive textual analysis of
risk to business, plus complete background information.
Your subscription to World Service also includes complimentary
subscriptions to Political Risk Letter (PRL), Country Forecasts and
Country Reports
Political Risk Letter
A monthly newsletter that summarizes the latest forecasts by Political
Risk Services for economic and political changes affecting international
business. Each issue also includes the "Political and Economic Forecasts
Table," which includes 18-month and five-year forecasts for turmoil,
investment, transfer, and export risk in all 100 countries and forecasts
of real GDP growth, inflation and current account.
Country Forecasts
Published semi-annually (in April and October), this is an annual
subscription. Country Forecasts is a 480-page perfect-bound volume
providing a four-page summary of forecasts and data for each of the 100
countries monitored by Political Risk Services. Each volume also
includes extensive statistical and ranking tables with PRS forecasts and
macroeconomic data. This publication is available only in print.
Country Reports
Country Reports for 100 countries, each report expertly assesses
potential political, financial, and economic risks to business
investments and trade. Political Risk Services Country Reports provide
risk forecasts and analysis based on the world-renowned Coplin-O'Leary
Rating System, the original political risk rating system, including
alternative regime scenarios.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l4bcr6/world_political?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005303/en/