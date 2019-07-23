Log in
World-Renowned Thrive Center Partners with National Aging Care Consortium, Innovators Alliance, to Encourage Innovative Solutions in Senior Living Sector And Aging Marketplaces

07/23/2019 | 08:52am EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two entities focused on innovations in aging well have joined forces to create Thrive Alliance, a partnership to further accomplish goals for stakeholders in the longevity and aging marketplace. Innovators Alliance (innovators-alliance.com) and Thrive Center (thrivecenterky.org) share a vision around innovations in aging and aging support services. Both groups share a common interest in discovery and research and scaling innovative solutions.

Joe Steier, CEO of Signature Healthcare and board chair of Thrive Center, said, "This is a huge win for all involved because this national alliance solidifies our original vision and dream from day one: Hosting collaborative innovation with this one-of-a-kind center in Louisville, Kentucky, that is fueled by a national network of transformative healthcare leaders."

Kris Hansen, CEO of Western Home Communities and chair of Innovators Alliance, said, "Thrive Alliance takes on the challenge of producing sustainable delivery of care innovations that impact outcomes, offer access to research and pilot installation aimed at fast-tracking the gestation period for commercialization of needed services and technologies. Thrive Alliance offers leadership and advancement of innovation backed by driven membership of provider solutions and industry brands."

Sheri Rose, CEO and executive director of Thrive, added, "The partnership between Innovators Alliance and Thrive brings a powerful synergy to the efforts of helping seniors age well. Thrive Alliance pulls together and completes our pillars of Innovation/Research/Pilot/Distribution that focus on driving innovation in aging care."

Each entity will maintain separate boards of directors, but the partnership will have an umbrella, "Thrive Alliance Board," to drive overall strategy and oversight of joint ventures. Thrive will continue to focus on innovation as an educational experience center with programs and research. Innovators Alliance will focus on innovation test tracks and piloting innovative solutions.

About Thrive Center
In its second year, Thrive Center Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to transforming the quality of life and aging care for older adults. Thrive is a physical hub of innovation showcase built from a collaborative intersection of caregivers, entrepreneurs, researchers, healthcare providers, investors and consumers driving innovative solutions in aging. Thrive provides a place where older adults can experience and immerse themselves in technology and innovations. The center is unique in the United States and the world, and as such, convenes international stake holders as well as leaders in the U.S. aging care environment. Visitors have come from 28 different states and 9 foreign countries.

About Innovators Alliance
Innovators Alliance is currently comprised of 10 leading non–profit providers across the country.
Created to solve challenges and create differentiation opportunities by partnering on emerging innovative care solutions with the goal of rapidly commercializing those solutions, membership is by invitation. The majority of members are also Ziegler/Link-Age fund members who have a passion for transformative products, service models and technologies. The Alliance has created a unique process focused on identifying, developing and scaling innovative solutions through direct provider engagement and pilot projects from emerging growth-stage companies.

Media Contact:
Sheri Rose, CEO & Executive Director
Thrive Center
204 E. Market Street
Louisville, KY 40202
502-631-9422

John Reinhart
Managing Director
Innovators Alliance
218646@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-renowned-thrive-center-partners-with-national-aging-care-consortium-innovators-alliance-to-encourage-innovative-solutions-in-senior-living-sector-and-aging-marketplaces-300889214.html

SOURCE Thrive Center


© PRNewswire 2019
