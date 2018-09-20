World Retail Banking Report 2018: Banks Must Respond to Soaring Customer Expectations as Non-Traditional Competition Looms

In addition to traditional challenges, retail banks globally are now
facing high-impact new forms of competition: the open banking ecosystem,
emerging technologies, and soaring customer expectations. This is
according to the World
Retail Banking Report 2018 (WRBR 2018) launched today from Capgemini
and Efma.
The report finds that:
-
Satisfaction is low: Barely half of customers say their
experience across different bank channels was positive (51.1 percent
in branch, 46.9 percent on mobile and 51.7 percent on internet
banking), despite continued bank investment.
-
Consumers are open to BigTech: Nearly a third of customers
(32.3 percent) might consider BigTechs for financial products and
services (that includes 43.0 percent of Gen Y2 respondents,
53.0 percent of tech-savvy consumers3 and 70.2 percent of
those already likely to switch their primary provider).
-
Personalization is key: Satisfaction was notably higher among
those customers who had been offered personalized digital experiences
proactively (49.1 percent) than those who had not (39.5 percent).
The report also surveyed banking executives about the main causes of
industry disruption. The most-cited factor was rising customer
expectations, with nearly three out of four executives (70.8 percent)
stating that positive experiences in other sectors mean customers now
expect more from their banking provider. A majority of executives (58.3
percent) also said that regulatory pressure was a cause of disruption,
while 54.2 percent identified the increasing demand for digital channels
as a factor. As lines between traditionally different industries now
start to blur, banks now face increasing competition from
non-traditional firms who are targeting niche areas of the banking value
chain. Also, increasing digitization and explosion of new technologies
are rapidly changing the banks’ ways of working.
“With FinTechs, BigTechs, and other non-FS firms finding their place
in the market, retail banking today is all about the customer experience
when interacting with their financial institution,” said
Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini’s Financial Services Strategic Business
Unit. “As a new, open ecosystem - comprised of customers, traditional
banks, non-traditional firms, regulators, and developers - takes shape,
there is now a clear opportunity for banks to leverage digital
transformation to retain customer relationships by re-inventing the
customer journey and creating new revenue streams.”
Despite the reality of growing regulation, non-traditional competition,
emerging technologies, and customer expectations, banks are not
powerless to use change to their advantage. A significant majority of
banking executives (70.8 percent) think they can ‘generate
non-traditional revenue’ via collaboration with FinTech and BigTech
providers, whether to develop a new service or distribute third-party
products via a marketplace platform. Most banks believe there are
untapped opportunities to make more strategic use of data to improve the
customer experience: executives said they plan to use customer data to
create smoother customer journeys (87.5 percent), develop
relationship-based pricing (75.0 percent), build personalized loyalty
rewards (58.3 percent) and create lifecycle-stage products and services
(54.2 percent).
“The retail banking industry is at an inflection point and needs to
determine its role going forward in the open banking ecosystem. There is
opportunity to innovate through collaboration as well as reinvention. It
is an exciting time to be in banking as regulation, innovation,
competition and collaboration merge to form the bank of the future,”
said Vincent Bastid, Secretary General of Efma.
Report methodology
This year’s World Retail Banking Report charts the current perspectives
and potential evolution of traditional banks amid the continued
emergence of BigTech and FinTech players in the financial services
space. It features data from a global survey of more than 10,000 retail
banking customers in 20 countries, and interviews with 60 senior banking
executives across 23 markets.
For more information, please visit www.worldretailbankingreport.com.
1 BigTechs are large, multinational technology firms such as
Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Alibaba, Tencent, etc.
2
Gen Y customers are categorized as individuals aged 18 to 34.
3
Customers that use online and mobile channels frequently to conduct
transactions such as purchasing electronics, clothes, food and
groceries, paying bills, etc. are categorized as tech-savvy. Tech-savvy
consumers cross all generations.
