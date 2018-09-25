World Steel Association : August 2018 crude steel production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 151.7 million tonnes (Mt) in August 2018, a 2.6% increase compared to August 2017.

China's crude steel production for August 2018 was 80.3 Mt, an increase of 2.7% compared to August 2017. India produced 8.8 Mt of crude steel in August 2018, an increase of 3.7% compared to August 2017. Japan produced 8.8 Mt of crude steel in August 2018, up 0.9% on August 2017. South Korea's crude steel production was 6.1 Mt in August 2018, unchanged from its August 2017 production.

Created with Highcharts 5.0.6Production (Mt)Growth (% y-on-y)Crude steel productionWorldROWChinaWorld (%)ROW (%)China (%)Mar-17Apr-17May-17Jun-17Jul-17Aug-17Sep-17Oct-17Nov-17Dec-17Jan-18Feb-18Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18Jul-18Aug-180501001502000481216worldsteel.org

In the EU, Spain produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel, up by 6.6% on August 2017. Italy produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel, up by 6.0% on August 2017. France's crude steel production was 0.9 Mt in August 2018, a decrease of 16.8% compared to August 2017.

Turkey's crude steel production for August 2018 was 3.0 Mt, down by 5.7% on August 2017.

Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.8 Mt this month, down 3.7% on August 2017.

The US produced 7.5 Mt of crude steel in August 2018, an increase of 5.1% compared to August 2017.

