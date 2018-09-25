Log in
World Steel Association : August 2018 crude steel production

09/25/2018 | 01:39pm CEST

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 151.7 million tonnes (Mt) in August 2018, a 2.6% increase compared to August 2017.

China's crude steel production for August 2018 was 80.3 Mt, an increase of 2.7% compared to August 2017. India produced 8.8 Mt of crude steel in August 2018, an increase of 3.7% compared to August 2017. Japan produced 8.8 Mt of crude steel in August 2018, up 0.9% on August 2017. South Korea's crude steel production was 6.1 Mt in August 2018, unchanged from its August 2017 production.

Created with Highcharts 5.0.6Production (Mt)Growth (% y-on-y)Crude steel productionWorldROWChinaWorld (%)ROW (%)China (%)Mar-17Apr-17May-17Jun-17Jul-17Aug-17Sep-17Oct-17Nov-17Dec-17Jan-18Feb-18Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18Jul-18Aug-180501001502000481216worldsteel.org

In the EU, Spain produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel, up by 6.6% on August 2017. Italy produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel, up by 6.0% on August 2017. France's crude steel production was 0.9 Mt in August 2018, a decrease of 16.8% compared to August 2017.

Turkey's crude steel production for August 2018 was 3.0 Mt, down by 5.7% on August 2017.

Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.8 Mt this month, down 3.7% on August 2017.

The US produced 7.5 Mt of crude steel in August 2018, an increase of 5.1% compared to August 2017.

# Ends #

Notes to Editors:

  • The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. worldsteel members represent approximately 85% of the world's steel production, including over 160 steel producers with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.
  • For antitrust reasons worldsteel no longer produces a monthly global capacity utilisation ratio. Information on capacity can be found on the OECD website.

Disclaimer

World Steel Association published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 11:38:01 UTC
