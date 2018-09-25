World Steel Association : August 2018 crude steel production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 151.7 million tonnes (Mt) in August 2018, a 2.6% increase compared to August 2017.
China's crude steel production for August 2018 was 80.3 Mt, an increase of 2.7% compared to August 2017. India produced 8.8 Mt of crude steel in August 2018, an increase of 3.7% compared to August 2017. Japan produced 8.8 Mt of crude steel in August 2018, up 0.9% on August 2017. South Korea's crude steel production was 6.1 Mt in August 2018, unchanged from its August 2017 production.
In the EU, Spain produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel, up by 6.6% on August 2017. Italy produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel, up by 6.0% on August 2017. France's crude steel production was 0.9 Mt in August 2018, a decrease of 16.8% compared to August 2017.
Turkey's crude steel production for August 2018 was 3.0 Mt, down by 5.7% on August 2017.
Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.8 Mt this month, down 3.7% on August 2017.
The US produced 7.5 Mt of crude steel in August 2018, an increase of 5.1% compared to August 2017.
