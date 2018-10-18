Log in
World Steel Association : elects new officers and welcomes new members

10/18/2018 | 03:48am CEST

The Board of Directors of the World Steel Association (worldsteel) yesterday elected the following new officers for 2018/2019 at the worldsteel General Assembly in Tokyo. The new officers are elected for a one-year period:

Chairman: André JOHANNPETER, Executive Vice Chairman, Gerdau S.A.

Vice Chairman: YU Yong, Chairman, HBIS Group Co., Ltd.

Vice Chairman: Kosei SHINDO, President, Representative Director, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC)

Treasurer: Sajjan JINDAL, Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Steel Limited

The Board of Directors also elected the 2018/19 Executive Committee:

Wolfgang EDER, voestalpine AG

John FERRIOLA, Nucor Corporation

Sajjan JINDAL, JSW Steel Limited

André JOHANNPETER, Gerdau S.A.

Koji KAKIGI, JFE Steel Corporation

Lakshmi MITTAL, ArcelorMittal

Alexey MORDASHOV, Severstal (PAO)

Thachat Viswanath NARENDRAN, Tata Steel Limited

Roger NEWPORT, AK Steel Corporation

Paolo ROCCA, Techint Group

Kosei SHINDO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC)

YU Yong, HBIS Group Co., Ltd.

and

Edwin BASSON, World Steel Association

The Board of Directors also welcomed the following companies as new members of worldsteel:

Associate members (steel companies producing less than 2 million short tons (1.8 metric tonnes) per annum):

Liberty Speciality Steel, represented by Jonathan BOLTON

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited, represented by Fahad JAVAID

# Ends #

Notes to Editors:

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. worldsteel members represent approximately 85% of the world's steel production, including over 160 steel producers with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.

Disclaimer

World Steel Association published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 01:47:03 UTC
