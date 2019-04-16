Log in
World Steel Association : worldsteel announces the 2018 Steel Sustainability Champions

04/16/2019 | 07:28am EDT

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) has recognised 6 of its member companies as Steel Sustainability Champions for their work in 2018. Now in its second year, the Steel Sustainability Champions Programme commends those steel companies that are most clearly demonstrating their commitment to sustainable development.

The 2018 Steel Sustainability Champions are:

  • ArcelorMittal
  • JSW Steel Limited
  • Tata Steel Europe
  • Tata Steel Limited
  • Tenaris
  • Ternium

To be recognised, steel companies must:

Commit:

  • Sign the worldsteel sustainability charter

Measure:

  • Submit data for 6 of the worldsteel Sustainability Indicators (material efficiency, environmental management systems, lost time injury frequency rate, employee training, investment in new processes and products, economic value distributed)
  • Submit Life Cycle Inventory (LCI) data to worldsteel's data collection programme that covers more than 50% of the company's crude steel production data and is less than 5 years old.

Act:

  • Publish a sustainability-related report
  • Be shortlisted in one of 5 worldsteel Steelie Awards (Innovation of the year, Excellence in sustainability, Excellence in Life Cycle Assessment, Excellence in education and training, and Excellence in Communications programmes) or must be recognised in the Safety and Health recognition programme.

The winners received certificates at the worldsteel Board meeting in Madrid. Photos are available on Flickr. More information on worldsteel's sustainability initiatives is available here.

# Ends

Notes to Editors:

  • The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production.

World Steel Association published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 11:27:06 UTC
