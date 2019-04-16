World Steel Association : worldsteel announces the 2018 Steel Sustainability Champions

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) has recognised 6 of its member companies as Steel Sustainability Champions for their work in 2018. Now in its second year, the Steel Sustainability Champions Programme commends those steel companies that are most clearly demonstrating their commitment to sustainable development.

The 2018 Steel Sustainability Champions are:

ArcelorMittal

JSW Steel Limited

Tata Steel Europe

Tata Steel Limited

Tenaris

Ternium

To be recognised, steel companies must:

Commit:

Sign the worldsteel sustainability charter

Measure:

Submit data for 6 of the worldsteel Sustainability Indicators (material efficiency, environmental management systems, lost time injury frequency rate, employee training, investment in new processes and products, economic value distributed)

Submit Life Cycle Inventory (LCI) data to worldsteel's data collection programme that covers more than 50% of the company's crude steel production data and is less than 5 years old.

Act:

Publish a sustainability-related report

Be shortlisted in one of 5 worldsteel Steelie Awards (Innovation of the year, Excellence in sustainability, Excellence in Life Cycle Assessment, Excellence in education and training, and Excellence in Communications programmes) or must be recognised in the Safety and Health recognition programme.

The winners received certificates at the worldsteel Board meeting in Madrid. Photos are available on Flickr. More information on worldsteel's sustainability initiatives is available here.

