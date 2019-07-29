Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Swimming Champions Will Compete in The ISL: In December the Final Show in Las Vegas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

On behalf of the International Swimming League/ La Presse Italy

The eighteenth edition of the World Aquatics Championships has just ended in Gwangju in South Korea, but the fever for water sports stays very high. In a few months, to be precise next October, another extraordinary event of global importance will animate the life of the pools. This is the ISL, International Swimming League, a new team competition that will involve the best athletes of the world.

To make a comparison with soccer, this is the Champions League of swimming: only the stars can take part.

The challenge between the international swimming élite is born from the idea of the Ukrainian tycoon Konstantin Grigorishin and, after a series of cross-fights, will culminate with the final-show in Las Vegas on December 20-21.

Four European and four US teams will compete in three stages in the US (Indianapolis, Dallas and Washington DC) and three in Europe (Naples, Budapest and London); the goal is to increase the spectacularization of the races with a worldwide TV coverage which will allow swimming to become one of the most popular sports for media. The rest, of course, will be the protagonists of the pools.

But who are the stars that will race? At the moment the list of champions who have accepted this challenge is amazing:

Katinka Hosszú,
Federica Pellegrini, Cate Campbell, Sarah Sjöström, Mireia Belmonte, Katie Ledecky,
Adam Peaty,
Nathan Adrian,
Ryan Murphy,
Chad le Clos, Kyle Chalmers, Florent Manaudou.

The organisers are at work, all the details of this fantastic event will be formalized in a press conference next September.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:23pQCR HOLDINGS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pINTUITIVE SURGICAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pCRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:22pNEUROCRINE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pUNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pINSTRUCTURE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pBEYOND MEAT : reg; Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
04:21pRINGCENTRAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pUNITED BANCSHARES OH : INC/OH MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Artic..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group