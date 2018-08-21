World Total Retail SaaS Market to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Total Retail SaaS Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide software-as-a-service market will grow 213% from $10.6 Billion today to over $33.2B in 2022

The Retail SaaS Market is exploding worldwide for two main reasons: retail in emerging economies is expanding, and enterprise retailers are re-architecting their systems for Unified Commerce (the systems that enable the procurement, sale and delivery of merchandise independent of channel) and Cloud computing (along with its cost efficiencies).

Over the years we've amassed a tremendous amount of primary- and secondary-source data through first hand consulting experience in this pursuit. From this ever-growing knowledge base, offerings like our Sophia Data Service, The Worldview IT Sizing Forecast Model as well as custom research projects have been developed and successfully launched.

The goal of this report, as well as the entire IHL Retail Executive Advisory Program (REAP), is to provide the retail community with the most detailed and complete picture imaginable of the retail technology landscape. We do this to assist retailers in vendor selection and to help the industry understand the trends, drivers and barriers that are fundamentally transforming our industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction, Key Definitions Overall Retail Software Market Trends, Drivers and Barriers Vendor Positioning Maps Vendor Profiles Methodology Appendix - Categories of Software Included

Companies Mentioned

1010 Data

Adobe

Amadeus

Amazon

Cashstar

Fujitsu

GoodData

Google

HP Enterprise

IBM

iCIMS

iTradeNetwork

JDA

Kibo

Kronos

KWI

Lightspeed Retail

Magento

Manhattan

Microsoft

Microstrategy

MyBuys

NCR

nopCommerce

One Network

Opentext GXS

Oracle

Revionics

Sage Software

Salesforce

SAP

Snag

Shopify

Vend

WebCollage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jtj5tn/world_total?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005568/en/