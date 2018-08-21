World Total Retail SaaS Market to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Total
The worldwide software-as-a-service market will grow 213% from $10.6
Billion today to over $33.2B in 2022
The Retail SaaS Market is exploding worldwide for two main reasons:
retail in emerging economies is expanding, and enterprise retailers are
re-architecting their systems for Unified Commerce (the systems that
enable the procurement, sale and delivery of merchandise independent of
channel) and Cloud computing (along with its cost efficiencies).
Over the years we've amassed a tremendous amount of primary- and
secondary-source data through first hand consulting experience in this
pursuit. From this ever-growing knowledge base, offerings like our
Sophia Data Service, The Worldview IT Sizing Forecast Model as well as
custom research projects have been developed and successfully launched.
The goal of this report, as well as the entire IHL Retail Executive
Advisory Program (REAP), is to provide the retail community with the
most detailed and complete picture imaginable of the retail technology
landscape. We do this to assist retailers in vendor selection and to
help the industry understand the trends, drivers and barriers that are
fundamentally transforming our industry.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Introduction, Key Definitions
-
Overall Retail Software Market
-
Trends, Drivers and Barriers
-
Vendor Positioning Maps
-
Vendor Profiles
-
Methodology
-
Appendix - Categories of Software Included
