World View Appoints Ryan Hartman As Chief Executive Officer

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World View, the stratospheric technology company, is pleased to announce that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Ryan Hartman as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Prior to joining World View, Mr. Hartman served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Insitu, a pioneer in the design, development and manufacturing of unmanned aircraft systems for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in military and commercial applications. Mr. Hartman brings over 20 years of experience in unmanned flight systems and aerial remote sensing to World View.

At World View, Mr. Hartman will lead the company's transformation from technology development to scaled operations and productization, with a key focus on delivering customer value. World View's Stratollite is designed to be a long-endurance stratospheric flight vehicle capable of loitering over areas of interest for remote sensing and communications.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mr. Hartman to the team and believe his extensive industry experience and accomplished track record will help usher World View into a new phase of growth," said Tom Ingersoll, Executive Chairman of World View's Board of Directors. "The world's appetite for new and improved sources of information is increasing rapidly and we believe World View, particularly with further development and deployment of the Stratollite, will play an important role in the evolution of a more intelligent world. As World View prepares for scale and growth, we believe Ryan brings the perfect mix of vision, strategy, and execution for the next chapter of our company's history."

Jane Poynter, World View's co-founder, has stepped down from her role as Chief Executive Officer and will remain a Strategic Advisor and member of the Board of Directors.

"It's been a tremendous honor and adventure to serve as the CEO of World View since founding the company. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished together in just a few short years," said Poynter. "We've made amazing progress and have built a strong foundation for the company to thrive under Mr. Hartman's leadership. I couldn't be happier with his appointment and the board and I are confident that, as a seasoned leader with unrivaled aerial systems expertise, he is the right person to build on our momentum and carry the vision forward."

In addition to his tenure at Insitu, Mr. Hartman previously led Raytheon's Unmanned Systems Directorate of the Advanced Programs Division. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy, and a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance (NUAIR), a non-profit organization that manages facilities and airspace for testing UAS to ensure its safe integration into the National Airspace System.

"I know I speak for everyone in thanking Jane for her leadership and continued dedication to World View," said Ryan Hartman. "I'm fortunate to have inherited a very healthy business. I'm honored to assume this new role and excited for what the future holds. We have an exceptionally talented team, a committed and world-class investor base, and a clear roadmap for growth and success. The Stratollite is poised to unlock previously inconceivable remote sensing and communications applications for our customers, and I'm excited to help deliver on that vision moving forward."

About World View® Enterprises, Inc.

World View is pioneering revolutionary stratospheric capabilities that will enable new perspectives for a smarter planet and unique solutions to our world's most pressing challenges. World View's principal innovation, the Stratollite™, offers low-cost, long-duration, persistent high-altitude flight for commercial and government customers. Using advanced stratospheric balloon technology, Stratollite applications include persistent remote sensing, communications, weather, and research. To learn more about World View, visit www.WorldView.space.

SOURCE World View Enterprises, Inc.