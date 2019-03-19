World Water Day 2019: Sensus Extends Xylem Watermark Program Invitation

Here are the facts. The world is facing unprecedented water challenges
brought on by population growth, urbanization and shrinking fresh water
supplies. Millions of people lack access to clean drinking water.
Xylem's Watermark program encourages employees to find ways individually and collectively to get involved in volunteer efforts such as this cleanup at Jordan Lake in Chatham County, North Carolina.
As countries around the globe observe World Water Day, Sensus,
a Xylem brand, is inviting customers, distributors and partners to join
employees in support of Watermark,
Xylem’s corporate citizenship and social investment program. One such
opportunity will be for those who attend the 2019
Sensus Reach conference in Anaheim, California.
“Many of our utility customers are focused on ways to conserve water and
energy so it makes sense to invite them to participate in a special
Watermark service activity during our conference in November,” said
Xylem Measurement & Control Solutions President Colin Sabol. “This
invitation is one of many being made by our global Xylem colleagues as
part of an effort to include our customers in an initiative that is at
the core of our company values.”
The Xylem Watermark program aims to provide and protect safe water
resources for communities in need and educate individuals about water
issues such as sanitation and hygiene. Since 2008, Xylem Watermark has
made significant investments through corporate grants, in-kind product
donations, employee contributions and corporate matching. Watermark
events are conducted year round and vary from shoreline cleanup to water
quality testing to raising awareness about global water issues.
This month Sensus employees worldwide are taking part in the Xylem
Watermark Make Your Mark Challenge. The program ties to World Water Day
and Earth Day and encourages employees to find ways individually and
collectively to get involved in volunteer efforts.
To learn more about how Sensus and Xylem are making a difference on
World Water Day and beyond, visit Xylem
About Sensus
Sensus helps a wide range of public service providers—from utilities to
cities to industrial complexes and campuses—do more with their
infrastructure to improve quality of life in their communities. We
enable our customers to reach farther through the application of
technology and data-driven insights that deliver efficiency and
responsiveness. We partner with them to anticipate and respond to
evolving business needs with innovation in sensing and communications
technologies, data analytics and services. Learn more at sensus.com
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to
developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water
challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze,
monitor and return water to the environment in public utility,
industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem
also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network
technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water,
electric and gas utilities. The Company’s approximately 17,000 employees
bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying
comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New
York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more
than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.
The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that
transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of
our water-centric business by linking it with the best water
transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more
information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.
