Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Wide Technology : Selects Rubrik Cloud Management Platform to Protect its Critical Infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 08:04am EDT

World Wide Technology (WWT), a market-leading $12 billion technology solution provider, today announced that it selected Rubrik, the industry’s leading cloud data management solution provider, for data management and protection of its Advanced Technology Center (ATC) core infrastructure.

The ATC is a large B2B lab environment running VMware and vCloud director. The ATC is a platform built on a collection of virtualized physical infrastructure, containing products from hundreds of vendors, that is digitized to create a collaborative innovation ecosystem for educating WWT engineers, customers and partners about solutions WWT develops and implements for organizations.

“When we evaluated Rubrik, we were impressed with the simplicity of its web-based user interface and the ease of configuring RPOs (recovery point objectives) and scheduling through Rubrik’s SLAs (service level agreements). Rubrik’s ability to protect vCloud Director vApps and vApp templates was critical to the decision,” said Michael Taylor, Chief Technology Officer, WWT. “The support and the service we received from Rubrik has been top notch. It shows that they are dedicated to us, not only as a partner, but as a customer.”

With the ATC, customers are able to compare and test technology solutions prior to deployment. Following an ideas-to-outcomes process, WWT lab specialists guide customers through design, build and deploy exercises based on the industry’s most innovative, multi-vendor solutions - all with an eye toward helping their customers exceed their global digital business objectives.

“Rubrik is keenly aware that the critical services delivered in the ATC are tied directly to ensuring that the solutions WWT offers exceed the business outcomes their customers expect,” said Wendy Bahr, Chief Commercial Officer, Rubrik. “When Rubrik was selected to protect this core asset, it affirmed our forward thinking vision for cloud data management.”

Rubrik’s cloud data management solution provides a simple and powerful policy-driven API-first platform, allowing businesses to stop managing backup jobs and instead simply specify the backup frequency and retention policy associated with the data. This “set-it-and-forget-it” SLA policy engine automates backup, archive, and replication for physical, virtual and cloud workloads, making it the ideal choice for the ATC’s extensive VMware and vCloud Director environment. In additional, Rubrik’s high-speed instant recovery feature is essential for restoring WWT’s customers’ test environments should they crash, either accidentally or intentionally in order to test recovery.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with $12 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 6,000 people and operates approximately 4 million square feet of warehousing and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world.

For more information about World Wide Technology, visit www.wwt.com.

Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

About Rubrik

Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, enables enterprises to maximize value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centers and clouds. Rubrik delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

Rubrik is a registered trademark of Rubrik, Inc. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pUBS AG : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
01:18pFRESENIUS SE : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
01:18pWHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:18pSTMICRO : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
01:18pGENPREX : National Institutes of Health (NIH) Awards Research Grant of $2.59 Million to University of Pittsburgh for Diabetes Gene Therapy Technology Licensed by Genprex
BU
01:18pCRN Recognizes Clear Skye on 2020 Emerging Vendors List
BU
01:17pTOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia's Top Glove factory raided, no evidence of forced labour found - HR ministry
RE
01:17pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : ABA-FHFA Proposes 2021 Houses Goals for Fannie, Freddie
AQ
01:17pFRAPORT AG : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
01:16pEBAY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Three Leading Vaccine Candidates Show Promise in Fresh Trial Data -- WSJ
5HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group