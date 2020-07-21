World Wide Technology : Selects Rubrik Cloud Management Platform to Protect its Critical Infrastructure

World Wide Technology (WWT), a market-leading $12 billion technology solution provider, today announced that it selected Rubrik, the industry’s leading cloud data management solution provider, for data management and protection of its Advanced Technology Center (ATC) core infrastructure.

The ATC is a large B2B lab environment running VMware and vCloud director. The ATC is a platform built on a collection of virtualized physical infrastructure, containing products from hundreds of vendors, that is digitized to create a collaborative innovation ecosystem for educating WWT engineers, customers and partners about solutions WWT develops and implements for organizations.

“When we evaluated Rubrik, we were impressed with the simplicity of its web-based user interface and the ease of configuring RPOs (recovery point objectives) and scheduling through Rubrik’s SLAs (service level agreements). Rubrik’s ability to protect vCloud Director vApps and vApp templates was critical to the decision,” said Michael Taylor, Chief Technology Officer, WWT. “The support and the service we received from Rubrik has been top notch. It shows that they are dedicated to us, not only as a partner, but as a customer.”

With the ATC, customers are able to compare and test technology solutions prior to deployment. Following an ideas-to-outcomes process, WWT lab specialists guide customers through design, build and deploy exercises based on the industry’s most innovative, multi-vendor solutions - all with an eye toward helping their customers exceed their global digital business objectives.

“Rubrik is keenly aware that the critical services delivered in the ATC are tied directly to ensuring that the solutions WWT offers exceed the business outcomes their customers expect,” said Wendy Bahr, Chief Commercial Officer, Rubrik. “When Rubrik was selected to protect this core asset, it affirmed our forward thinking vision for cloud data management.”

Rubrik’s cloud data management solution provides a simple and powerful policy-driven API-first platform, allowing businesses to stop managing backup jobs and instead simply specify the backup frequency and retention policy associated with the data. This “set-it-and-forget-it” SLA policy engine automates backup, archive, and replication for physical, virtual and cloud workloads, making it the ideal choice for the ATC’s extensive VMware and vCloud Director environment. In additional, Rubrik’s high-speed instant recovery feature is essential for restoring WWT’s customers’ test environments should they crash, either accidentally or intentionally in order to test recovery.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with $12 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 6,000 people and operates approximately 4 million square feet of warehousing and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world.

For more information about World Wide Technology, visit www.wwt.com.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, enables enterprises to maximize value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centers and clouds. Rubrik delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

