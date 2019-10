Asked by Bloomberg Television if securing a Brexit deal meant the BoE would resume raising rates, Carney said: "Not necessarily. I'm not going to pre-commit, there is a lot of contingencies there."

He said the International Monetary Fund had stressed the precarious nature of the world economy.

"We have to take that into account, how much momentum is there in the global economy," he said.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Heather Timmons, Editing by Franklin Paul)