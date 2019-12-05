Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World food prices surge in November, lifted by meat, vegetable oils - U.N. FAO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 04:19am EST
Shoppers are seen in an aisle with subsidised vegetable oils at a government outlet in Cairo

World food prices rose strongly in November, lifted by big jumps in prices of meat and vegetable oils, despite slightly lower cereals prices, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar hit a 26-month high in November, averaging 177.2 points, up 2.7% on the previous month and up 9.5% year-on-year.

FAO also predicted that cereal production would reach an all-time high of 2.714 billion tonnes in 2019, up 0.4% from its last forecast.

The cereal price index fell 1.2% to 162.4 points, with large export supplies and strong competition among world producers weighing on wheat prices. Rice prices fell to six-month lows as new crop arrivals added pressure.

The vegetable oil price index rose 10.4% to 150.6 points, reaching its highest point since May 2018, led by firmer palm oil prices, which strengthened on robust import demand, increased biodiesel use and concerns over possible supply shortages.

The meat price index registered its largest month-on-moth increase since May 2009, rising 4.6 percent from October to 190.5 points, with beef and sheep meat rising most strongly, lifted by demand from China and year-end holiday demand.

The sugar price index averaged 181.6 points, up 1.8% percent from October, led by expectations of higher demand.

The FAO Dairy Price Index averaged 192.6 points, only marginally up from October, after two months of declines.

The agency raised its forecast for global cereal production in 2019 by 0.4%, estimating world cereal output at 2.714 billion tonnes, compared with 2018 levels.

Wheat output was seen up 4.8% at 766.4 million tonnes.

Global rice production was seen at 515 million tonnes, up 1.6 million tonnes from the previous forecast, implying a 0.5 percent fall from the 2018 all-time high, the agency said.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.87% 368.75 End-of-day quote.-1.00%
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 662.5 End-of-day quote.31.95%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.35% 140.375 End-of-day quote.-5.36%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.06% 119.525 End-of-day quote.-4.29%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.24% 62.88 Delayed Quote.12.76%
LONDON SUGAR 0.52% 346.1 End-of-day quote.3.62%
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 12.305 End-of-day quote.23.68%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.85% 535 End-of-day quote.8.79%
WTI -0.39% 58.18 Delayed Quote.22.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aChina maintains tariffs must be reduced for phase one trade deal with U.S
RE
04:29aDollar near one-month low after weak data, rally in pound and euro
RE
04:27aChina signs 30 billion yuan currency swap with Macau for three years
RE
04:24aOPEC and allies prepare to deepen oil output cuts
RE
04:24aIndia's Central Bank Stands Pat Despite Pleas From Business, Policy Makers -- Update
DJ
04:23aIG Group sees lower first half revenue as tighter regulations weigh
RE
04:22aSouth Africa Q3 current account deficit narrows to 3.7% of GDP
RE
04:19aWorld food prices surge in November, lifted by meat, vegetable oils - U.N. FAO
RE
04:15aNikkei rallies on renewed trade hopes, steelmakers shine
RE
04:12aRussian energy minister wants to continue cooperation with Saudi
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
3Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
4Asian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
5Oil dips as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group