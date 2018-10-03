World’s Largest Crypto Exchange Invests in Australian Startup TravelbyBit

Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance
today announced it is investing over USD$2.5 million in TravelbyBit,
the Australian startup responsible for facilitating the world’s first
digital currency-friendly airport in Brisbane. The cryptocurrency
powerhouse will work with TravelbyBit to introduce a global
point-of-sale (POS) payment system, incorporating blockchain technology
into major airports around the world.
Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, said:
“Real, on-the-ground, just-when-you-need-it use case is key for
further crypto adoption. In this light, there is no better fit than
being able to use your crypto when travelling, just after you land in a
foreign country, where you may not have the local currency.
“Look for TravelbyBit and put your coins (hopefully the Binance Coin
or BNB) to use. Let’s start with airports and go from there.
“Long term, TravelbyBit shares our vision and values, and we are
excited to work together with them to bring a blockchain-enabled
economy.”
In 2018, Binance became the fastest company ever to hit a valuation of
USD$1 billion. Over the course of this year, it expects to net as much
as USD$1 billion in revenue, as well as add to their already impressive
base of 10 million users. These users will soon be able to spend their
crypto in participating airports around the world.
Making travel a breeze
At selected international airports such as in Brisbane, travellers will
now be able to visit airport merchants and use a digital currency mobile
wallet for quick, easy, and secure POS payments.
TravelbyBit offers a multi-currency payment platform. While it currently
supports payments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC),
airport visitors will soon have the option to also use Binance Coin
(BNB) as payment at TravelbyBit merchants.
Caleb Yeoh, CEO of TravelbyBit, said:
“Blockchain payments have the ability to make global commerce
extremely efficient by removing much of the friction of multiple
exchange rates.
“Imagine travelling with multiple stopovers and only needing a single
currency. We’re working with the most innovative airports and retailers
who want to offer their consumers non-traditional payment options and a
chance to experience cutting-edge technology.”
Why is Binance and TravelbyBit the perfect pair?
Binance has close to 10 million users with few places at which to spend
their digital currency. For over a year, TravelbyBit has been bringing
onboard mainstream businesses to accept digital currency. Together, the
two companies are looking to push the adoption of blockchain technology
around the world.
Through its global reach, Binance will also help generate interest
amongst its 10 million users around the possibilities of traveling to
Australia and paying with digital currency. Binance’s investment of over
USD$2.5 million (AUD$3.5 million) will help TravelbyBit significantly
scale up operations, creating more jobs in Queensland.
Queensland's Minister for Innovation and Tourism Kate Jones said, “It is
great to see a local company partnering with one of the most established
multinational companies in the blockchain ecosystem.”
The Palaszczuk Government (state government of Queensland) is proud to
support TravelbyBit with a AUD$100,000 Advance Queensland Ignite Ideas
grant to grow their business, take on the global market and ultimately
create jobs more jobs in Queensland.
Binance is leading the charge to a blockchain-based future, with the
launch of an investment fund in Binance Labs, creation of the Blockchain
Charity Foundation (BCF), progress in building its decentralised
exchange, and recent investments into blockchain-based eSports –– and
now, TravelbyBit.
