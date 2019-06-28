Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World's Best Automatic Foreign Currency Exchange Machine Company from Japan, ActPro, to Begin Offering Franchises Worldwide in Earnest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 03:42am EDT

ActPro Co., Ltd. has launched a global recruitment of franchisees of "SMART EXCHANGE", an automatic currency exchange machine for 12 different currencies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190628005093/en/

SMART EXCHANGE (Photo: Business Wire)

SMART EXCHANGE (Photo: Business Wire)

"SMART EXCHANGE" is made in Japan with the world's highest quality. The machines underwent repeated movement tests by skilled Japanese engineers.

Above all, "Counterfeit Bill Discrimination" which is a big opportunity loss can be dealt with automatically at the currency exchange shop, enabling "Automation of shop operation" and "Long-time business" by unmanned operation.

In addition, the compact size makes it possible to "Shorten LEAD TIMES significantly" from the location selection of a currency exchange shop to the opening of the shop, and realize a currency exchange shop with the lowest cost.

The operator can control any machine to change rate setting, to check balance and sales information, to stop for emergency by secured Internet Technologies in real time from the office.

"SMART EXCHANGE" and its management know-how are at the world's highest level. The machines are made in Japan and examined through many operation tests by Japanese expert staff, and are currently operating in more than 400 locations in Japan.

Specifications of the machine

  • Operating Method: 15 inch LCD Touch Panel
  • Number of Pay-out Cassette: Maximum 3 notes cassette, Maximum 4 Coin cassette
  • Multilingual Display: 10 languages (English, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, 6 other languages)
  • Available Currencies: 12 foreign currencies out of 113 upon request

About ActPro Co., Ltd.
CEO: Manabu Shintani
3-6-7, Kanda-kaji-vho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
HP: https://smartexchange-global.com/franchise/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:21aLAKE RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3Y Opens in a new Window
PU
04:21aBEGHELLI : Comunicato ex art. 152 octies Reg. Consob
PU
04:21aBANK OF JAPAN : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations 
PU
04:21aBANK OF JAPAN : Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities 
PU
04:21aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : The Carabo concept car on parade at the “Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille” c...
PU
04:21aCENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
04:21aHIDDN : Annual general meeting held. New nominal value and share capital increase resolved
AQ
04:21aBANK OF JAPAN : Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 
PU
04:20aIC A/S : Sale of the Group's logistics function completed
AQ
04:18aFIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Asian shares slip, gold gains as Trump-Xi trade jitters build
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
5WALMART INC. : WALMART : India's Flipkart to replace 40% of its delivery vans with EVs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About