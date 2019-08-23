Log in
World's First Palm Oil Free Certification Trademark Now Approved in Benelux

08/23/2019 | 12:26am EDT

POFCAP -- On August 19 2017 (International Orangutan Day), POFCAP launched the world’s first Palm Oil Free Certification Trademark in Australia. Now, 2 years on, POFCAP celebrates its second birthday with 1,088 products Certified Palm Oil Free with hundreds more currently under assessment. The trademark is approved in 19 countries - Australia, Scotland, Spain, N. Ireland, Austria, England, Wales, Sweden, the USA, Italy, France, Finland, NZ, Singapore, Norway, India and just announced, Belgium, Luxembourg and The Netherlands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005742/en/

Palm Oil Free Certification Trademark (Photo: Business Wire)

Palm Oil Free Certification Trademark (Photo: Business Wire)

Jabrick - the cheeky little orang-utan featured on the certification trademark who was herself a victim of deforestation will soon be seen on packaging globally. (see Jabrick’s story on the POFCAP website)

Since inception there have been many World Firsts for POFCAP. Of particular note are the world first assessments of - a Vegetable Oil Producer and Manufacturer (MSM Milling/Australia), a Vitamin Brand (Viridian Nutrition/England), a ‘Free From’ Snack Company (Enjoy Life Foods/ USA), an Infant Formula (LittleOak/NZ), a Café(El Piano/England), a Cooking School (Squaw Pies/Scotland), a Cosmetic Brand(Sugar Venom/Australia), a Skincare Brand (Amaranthine/Scotland) and a Raw Material Manufacturer (Afyren/France).

The use of palm oil is exceptionally widespread with the majority of supermarket products containing either palm oil or one of its many thousands of derivatives. The topic evokes robust discussion around both health and environment. With over 80% of palm oil being produced unsustainably the concerns surrounding the impact on rainforests, wildlife and the climate crisis has seen many more people seeking products which are genuinely palm oil free, but, unless the product has been assessed by an independent and approved certification programme it is almost impossible to tell which palm oil free claims are correct as many are not.

About the International Palm Oil Free Certification Trademark (POFCAP) POFCAP the only International Palm Oil Free Certification Trademark in the World launched in Australia in late 2017 and is now Global with approval to certify brands in 20 countries. POFCAP assesses products as to their palm oil free status. Two of the programme’s aims are to assist consumers who wish to avoid palm oil for allergy, dietary or ethical reasons when shopping for genuine, independently assessed palm oil free products and distribute 100% of profits to POFCAP’s Partner NGOs working to protect rainforests.

For further information: www.palmoilfreecertification.org


© Business Wire 2019
