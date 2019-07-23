World's Largest Gathering of Medical Science Liaison Professionals Taking Place at the Annual MSL Society Conference September 3-5, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Science Liaison Society (MSL Society), the only 501(c)(3) non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to advancing the global medical science liaison (MSL) profession, has announced that it will be holding its 7th Annual MSL Society Conference at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas from September 3-5, 2019.

Over 300 MSLs and MSL Leaders will descend on Las Vegas for 2.5 days of thought- provoking discussions and peer-led networking. The conference will explore how MSLs can improve and add value to KOL relationships, enhance skills, and many other topics to help MSLs be most effective in their roles.

In addition, the MSL Society will be recognizing excellence within the MSL profession, for the 2nd year, by awarding MSL Rookie of the Year, MSL of the Year, and MSL Manager of the Year awards during an Awards Night Celebration at the Venetian Hotel on September 4th.

Anne VanBuskirk, PhD, MBA, Associate Director, Medical Affairs, Takeda Oncology commented: "The MSL Society Annual Conference is a great opportunity to network with MSLs from all over the world. It's an opportunity for professional development and is a terrific venue to hear about best practices and to strategize on how to implement those best practices at my company."

Ellen Shannon, PhD, US Head of Medical Affairs, Valneva commented: "The Annual MSL Society Conference offers a mechanism for all of us to evaluate what we are currently doing and to find ways to further improve through exposure to the practices of others. We can listen, share, grow, and learn from each other in this accessible, dynamic, and respectful environment."

Samuel Dyer, PhD, CEO of the MSL Society commented: "The annual US conference is the ideal environment to learn, share, and exchange best practices related to the MSL profession. Attendees will enhance their skills, and expand their professional network by interacting with other successful MSLs and MSL leaders."

More information on the 7th Annual MSL Society Conference, including online registration, speaker bios, schedule and breakout session details, and more is available at: https://themsls.org/las-vegas-2019/. Discounts are offered for teams of three or more.

Contact: admin@themsls.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-largest-gathering-of-medical-science-liaison-professionals-taking-place-at-the-annual-msl-society-conference-september-3-5-2019-300888129.html

SOURCE Medical Science Liaison Society