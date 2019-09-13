Log in
World's Largest Lighting Marketplace Ready to Shine This October

09/13/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Spotlight on Smart Home and Smart City Lighting

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the twin lighting shows - the 21st Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the 4th Hong Kong International Outdoor & Tech Light Expo, staged from 27 to 30 October 2019 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and from 29 October to 1 November 2019 at the AsiaWorld-Expo respectively, are to anticipate a total of close to 3,100 exhibitors from around the world, forming the world’s largest lighting marketplace.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005162/en/

The Hall of Aurora is set to return to see the crème de la crème of the lighting world, as exemplified in the latest designs of such top global lighting brands as BJB, MEGAMAN, Samsung, LEDUS, and WIZ. (Photo: Business Wire)

Register Now for your FREE eBadge : hklightingfairae.hktdc.com/ex/101

Connected Living Embodied by Smart Lighting at Autumn Lighting Fair

In response to this burgeoning business area, the “Smart Home Gallery” has been expanded and upgraded to become the zone of “Connected Living • Smart Home” at Autumn Lighting Fair this year. Embracing and embodying futuristic living with smart lighting applications, this newly evolved zone will feature the latest smart home lighting products from such renowned global brands as Tuya, Tmall Genie AI Union Partner Jingxun Software and Bright Power Semiconductor, Strategic Partner of Baidu Intelligent Cloud-Broadlink, Opple, Panasonic and Philips.

Navigating by the Lights of Different Zones

Lighting products and solutions at the Autumn Lighting Fair are grouped by their properties, functions, and applications. The reputed Hall of Aurora, where creativity meets with high performance, is set to return to see the crème de la crème of the lighting world, as exemplified in the latest designs of such top global lighting brands as BJB, MEGAMAN, Samsung, LEDUS, and WIZ.

Spotlight Zones:
Commercial Lighting
LED Lighting
Residential Lighting
Smart Lighting & Solutions

City Made Intelligent with Smart City Lighting at Outdoor & Tech Light Expo

The Outdoor & Tech Light Expo boasts a wide range of lighting equipment dedicated to commercial/industrial use, providing an efficient one-stop sourcing platform for buyers. In parallel with the smart home lighting trend, the demand for smart public lighting systems is also on the rise. Catering to this market need, the Exterior Lighting Solutions & Systems, presents a wider variety of high-performance lighting systems and the latest technologies in smart lighting.

Highlight Zones:
Horticultural Lighting
Outdoor Advertising Lighting
Outdoor & Public Lighting
Technical & Professional Lighting


© Business Wire 2019
