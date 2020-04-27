Log in
World's Largest Marine Mammal Hospital Launches Webinars for Families and Students

04/27/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

The May 4th debut of The Marine Mammal Center’s “Marine Mammal Mondays” webinar series will focus on marine science and ocean conservation efforts, taught by their award-winning education staff

View promotional video here

The Marine Mammal Center, based in Sausalito, CA, has announced a series of live, online, interactive learning broadcasts called “Marine Mammal Mondays.” The webinars and live Q&A sessions will take place on the first Monday of each month with a different theme. The Marine Mammal Center is the largest marine mammal hospital in the world, with their educators generating research and scientific outputs at volumes similar to top academic institutions. The webinars are based on the Center’s successful on-campus presentations and guided tours held for the public monthly before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The debut of Marine Mammal Mondays will be on May 4th at 4 PM PST. The first month’s theme will “Saving Species,” with a special look at the threatened Guadalupe fur seals, Southern sea otter and the rarest seal in the United States, the Hawaiian monk seal. The award-winning education staff at The Marine Mammal Center will take families on an easy to understand journey into the ocean and teach about their work and the lives of marine mammals.

These lessons will be recorded and archived on their website for later viewing as well. The webinars can be watched live, or archived, here: https://www.marinemammalcenter.org/education/online-learning-resources/.

“Our educators miss interacting and sharing their passion of marine mammals with the community, so they wanted to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to you, from their homes to yours,” said Dr. Jeff Boehm, CEO of The Marine Mammal Center. “They’re excited to take this deep dive with everyone and create a fun learning experience for the whole family.”

In March, The Marine Mammal Center released a series of online learning resources as an aid to families and teachers amidst national school shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resources are intended to aid families and teachers in guiding youth to learn more about marine mammal health, science, and conservation through a series of easy to understand learning activities. The resources included education guides based on the IMAX feature film, ‘Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker,’ which is set to be released in the coming months. The learning activities can be downloaded from their website: www.marinemammalcenter.org/education/online-learning-resources/.

About The Marine Mammal Center

Located on the site of a former Cold War missile base, The Marine Mammal Center is a global leader in marine mammal health, science and conservation, and is the largest marine mammal hospital in the world. The Center’s teaching hospital and training programs operate globally, with its headquarters in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, part of the National Park Service. Expert teams from the Center travel around the world to work with emerging first responders and has itself rescued more than 23,000 marine mammals from 600 miles of its authorized rescue area of California coastline and the Big Island of Hawai‘i. The Center’s mission is to advance global ocean conservation through marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation, scientific research, and education.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group