World's Largest Obstacle Course Race and Endurance Brand, Spartan Brings 2019 Mountain Series to Whistler Blackcomb Resort

Whistler, BC, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan, the world’s largest obstacle course race (OCR) and endurance brand, has announced it will bring it’s 2019 “Mountain Series” to British Columbia’s Whistler Blackcomb Resort September 14-15, 2019. The weekend features OCR distances and formats for athletes of all ages and skill levels including the five-km, 20 obstacle “Spartan Sprint,” 13-km “Spartan Super” and one-km to three-km “Spartan Kids” race for kids ages four to 13; along with a 10-k “Spartan Trail” race.



Home to events of the 2010 Winter Olympics, the twin summits of Whistler Blackcomb were selected for the 2019 Spartan location by popular demand on social media.



“We’ve had our eye on Whistler as a premiere Spartan destination for a while, and we’re excited that the time has finally come,” said Spartan Founder and CEO Joe De Sena. “The event offers racers the opportunity to test their physical and mental limits beyond what they ever thought possible in a place that has been described as one of the most beautiful places in the world.”



While all finishers take home a special medal, finishers shirt and bragging rights, competitive athletes will face-off in the elite heat for prize money and ranking points on the 2019 Spartan Mountain Series, presented by the US Airforce with seven events across the US. Athletes competing across 10 age-group categories will also walk away with series ranking points.



The 2019 Spartan Whistler event weekend supports The Wounded Warriors Canada, which honours and supports Canada's ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, first responders and their families. Additional partners include RISE Kombucha, Hollyburn Country Club and the Gibbons Whistler Village Beer Festival – where an exclusive Spartan x Gibbons ticket package will be made available soon.



Spartan events focus on sport and athleticism, pushing the bodies and minds of competitors to the limit across miles of unforgiving terrain while they conquer signature obstacles such as the Spear Throw, Bucket Brigade and Barbed Wire Crawl. With more than 30,000 cumulative feet of elevation between the seven events of the Mountain Series, competitors will face an uphill battle and can find a series-specific training plan on spartan.com to prepare for the challenges ahead.

For more information or to register for The Spartan Race in Whistler this fall, please visit Spartan.com.



