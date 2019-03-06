World's Largest Oil & Gas Company Selects Tech Startup FAT FINGER To Digitize Procedures In Refineries & The Oil Field Around the Globe

FAT FINGER, the leading innovator in Digital Procedure software,
announced today that it has been selected by one of the world’s largest
Energy companies to continue global expansion of their product that
digitizes standard operating procedures for routine safety, asset
inspections, and operator rounds. FAT FINGER will enable the reduction
of operating costs and improve safety across the company’s operations
around the world.
Over the past two years, FAT FINGER has spent considerable time with its
new Oil & Gas industry client to prove out its software to evaluate the
best solution in the market and ensure the Houston-based startup can
meet the industry giant’s demands.
“We are excited to be once again chosen as a technology partner by THE
leader in the Oil & Gas industry,” said James McDonough, CEO of FAT
FINGER. “We are so appreciative of our FAT FINGER customers and partners
around the world that have used our product and assisted us in achieving
this momentous milestone. We are tremendously honored to have this
industry leader trust its critical procedures to ensure safe and
effective operations to us and our platform.”
FAT FINGER eliminates unnecessary complexity and cost of creating custom
apps. Through its easy drag and drop platform, FAT FINGER enables
clients to digitize traditional paper-based processes in just seconds.
Unlike others in its space, FAT FINGER offers a free trial of its
product to showcase the unique abilities of the platform to potential
users.
About FAT FINGER
Founded in 2011, FAT FINGER is the leading provider of No-Code Digital
Procedure Software. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, FAT FINGER services
customers around the world. FAT FINGER’s solutions are singularly
focused on B2B and used by many of the Fortune 1000, digitizing
thousands of procedures worldwide. The company’s vertical expertise
includes Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Manufacturing, Oil Field Services, and
Field Services. Learn More About FAT FINGER: www.FATFINGER.io
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005164/en/