World's Leading Trusted Third Party Hires General Manager

DENVER, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsentio®, the world leader in end-to-end lawful intercept solutions and records production for communications service providers (CSPs) and law enforcement agencies (LEAs), announced it has hired Tom Gudsnuk as its General Manager.

"Our decision to bring Tom in to hold a leadership position was simple. Many of us here at Subsentio have worked with him at prior CALEA and communications companies and look forward to his work ethic, intellect, and application of prudent business practices with a vision toward expansive growth. Tom has an extensive background in law, finance, strategic planning, CALEA compliance, and technology and has hit the ground running positively making an immediate impact in the company," said Steve Bock, Founder and CEO.

Bock further adds, "Finance, Sales, Product Management, and Legal report up to Tom. With over 30 years of experience as an Attorney, coupled with over 20 years in technology executive leadership positions, Subsentio is better positioned to continue our growth as a global market leader in lawful intercept, records production, and providing assistance to LEAs supporting the Subsentio mission of 'Together We're Saving Lives.' Coincident with the hiring, Tom has been elected to the Board of Managers, appointed company Secretary, has become the Company Registered Agent, and functions also as the Chief Legal Officer."

"It is an honor to join such a prestigious company that holds a unique space in the industry and to work with an amazing group of dedicated individuals," Tom Gudsnuk said. "I look forward to helping drive an initiative to not only keep our customers compliant with the laws and regulations, but also move to unify the various aspects of our industry to provide more timely information and intelligence to the LEAs."

Subsentio provides total solutions for compliance with records production and surveillance laws including the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA). Subsentio's CALEA Compliance Service bureau model is unique in the industry, providing all components essential to compliance with the law, including outstanding technology, legal expertise, and direct experience in law enforcement. A current initiative is to bring together in one eco-system the various pieces of the Records Production and Lawful Intercept community to provide actionable intelligence to the LEAs. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado and Chantilly, Virginia, and serves 24 nations in the Americas, Europe and the AsiaPac region. www.subsentio.com

