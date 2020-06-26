Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World's Leading Trusted Third Party Hires General Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 08:48am EDT

DENVER, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsentio®, the world leader in end-to-end lawful intercept solutions and records production for communications service providers (CSPs) and law enforcement agencies (LEAs), announced it has hired Tom Gudsnuk as its General Manager.

"Our decision to bring Tom in to hold a leadership position was simple.  Many of us here at Subsentio have worked with him at prior CALEA and communications companies and look forward to his work ethic, intellect, and application of prudent business practices with a vision toward expansive growth.  Tom has an extensive background in law, finance, strategic planning, CALEA compliance, and technology and has hit the ground running positively making an immediate impact in the company," said Steve Bock, Founder and CEO.

Bock further adds, "Finance, Sales, Product Management, and Legal report up to Tom.  With over 30 years of experience as an Attorney, coupled with over 20 years in technology executive leadership positions, Subsentio is better positioned to continue our growth as a global market leader in lawful intercept, records production, and providing assistance to LEAs supporting the Subsentio mission of 'Together We're Saving Lives.' Coincident with the hiring, Tom has been elected to the Board of Managers, appointed company Secretary, has become the Company Registered Agent, and functions also as the Chief Legal Officer."

"It is an honor to join such a prestigious company that holds a unique space in the industry and to work with an amazing group of dedicated individuals," Tom Gudsnuk said. "I look forward to helping drive an initiative to not only keep our customers compliant with the laws and regulations, but also move to unify the various aspects of our industry to provide more timely information and intelligence to the LEAs."

About Subsentio

Subsentio provides total solutions for compliance with records production and surveillance laws including the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA). Subsentio's CALEA Compliance Service bureau model is unique in the industry, providing all components essential to compliance with the law, including outstanding technology, legal expertise, and direct experience in law enforcement. A current initiative is to bring together in one eco-system the various pieces of the Records Production and Lawful Intercept community to provide actionable intelligence to the LEAs.  The company is based in Centennial, Colorado and Chantilly, Virginia, and serves 24 nations in the Americas, Europe and the AsiaPac region. www.subsentio.com

Media Contact:
Jim Crawford, for Subsentio
703-498-7315
242536@email4pr.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-leading-trusted-third-party-hires-general-manager-301084347.html

SOURCE Subsentio, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:06aFORD MOTOR : 11 Injured As Vehicles Collide in Yangoji
AQ
09:06aFirst Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (“FTHY”) Attracts $665,000,000 in IPO
BU
09:06aSYNOPSYS : Broadens Collaboration with EPFL
PR
09:06aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : European Commission Approves Reblozyl (luspatercept) for the Treatment of Transfusion-Dependent Anemia in Adult Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes or Beta Thalassemia
BU
09:05aBIG BANC SPLIT CORP : . Completes $36.3 Million Initial Public Offering
AQ
09:05aESTEE LAUDER : Promotes Stephane de La Faverie to Group President
DJ
09:05aPrecipitate Announces New U.S. Listing on OTCQB Venture Marketplace Under Symbol PREIF
NE
09:05aWASHTEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:04aINTU PROPERTIES : British mall owner Intu goes into administration
RE
09:04aDNBULLETIN : Dutch pension funds expect to rely on surplus returns for recovery
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group