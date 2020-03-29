Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World's biggest glove maker has its hands full

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 08:49am EDT

The world's biggest manufacturer of gloves is warning it may not able to keep up with demand after a massive spike in orders, mainly from the United States and Europe.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) TOP GLOVE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN LIM WEE CHAI SAYING:

"Some customers panic order"

Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation makes one in five of the world's rubber gloves - up to 200 million a day.

But chief executive Lim Wee Chai says in the past few weeks orders have been nearly double what they can deliver.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) TOP GLOVE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN LIM WEE CHAI SAYING:

"We have limited capacity so we will deliver to them normal plus another 10, 20 percent extra. We cannot give them 100 percent extra, to make sure that every customer has their fair share shipment or allocation."

Lim says the company has extended shipping times and is adding machinery and increasing its workforce as it tries to grow capacity by up to 30%.

Cases are continuing to rise across 202 countries and territories globally, with the United States overtaking China with the most infections.

Europe continues to report the most deaths.

The World Health Organization has warned the "chronic global shortage of personal protective gear" is among the most urgent threats to virus containment efforts.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:48aAngola to cut budget as fifth year of recession looms large
RE
11:47aSouth Africa announces tax relief for business hit by coronavirus
RE
11:29aGermany's coronavirus support will last two months, think tank tells paper
RE
11:03aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President holds virtual meeting with 27 provincial governors
PU
10:15aMarch Jobs Report Unlikely to Show Full Impact of the Coronavirus Crisis
DJ
09:58aMINISTRY OF SHIPPING OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Shipping Lines advisednot to impose container detention charges on import and export shipments at Ports
PU
09:48aESM, not Eurobonds is the mechanism to share burden - German finance minister
RE
09:16aGOVERNMENTS, CENTRAL BANKS MUST BOOST EFFORTS TO HELP ECONOMIES COPE WITH CRISIS : BIS chief
RE
09:05aChanel turns its workshops to making face masks as coronavirus spreads
RE
08:49aWorld's biggest glove maker has its hands full
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Coronavirus Pandemic Compels Historic Labor Shift
2S&P 500 : Bracing for the worst from U.S. earnings in a pandemic
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Meet Eric Yuan, the man who made your Zoom meeti..
4GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Doctors With Coronavirus Frightened by Their Own Symptoms
5ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. : ALASKA AIR GROUP, FORD MOTOR, CVS HEALTH: Stocks That Defined the Week

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group