Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World's top economies lay out principles on debt sustainability at G20 meet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 06:05am EDT
Visitors walk past a wall with a map showing the species of peony in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries, at horticultural exhibition Beijing Expo 2019, in Beijing

FUKUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - Finance leaders from the world's top economies on Sunday adopted new principles to ensure countries that lend and borrow for infrastructure spending do so in a sustainable manner, a move seen as addressing concerns that China's lending practices have saddled some emerging nations with huge debt.

The principles, signed off by the Group of 20 finance leaders who gathered in the southern Japan city of Fukuoka, called for securing transparency and responsible, sustainable financing for infrastructure projects.

"We stress the importance of maximizing the positive impact of infrastructure to achieve sustainable growth and development while preserving the sustainability of public finances," the G20 finance leaders said in a communique.

They endorsed the G20 Principles for Quality Infrastructure Investment as their "common strategic direction and high aspiration" at their two-day meeting that ended on Sunday.

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will seek endorsement for the principles at their leaders' summit to be held in Osaka, western Japan, on June 28-29.

As this year's G20 chair, Japan has been spearheading efforts to find common ground on ways to address an increasing number of developing nations saddled with massive debt for building of roads, railway and port facilities.

Some of them were part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, which critics say includes high-cost projects that put borrowing countries in a debt trap - a claim Beijing denies, with President Xi Jinping in April saying the initiative must be green and sustainable.

China, which was initially cautious about the new principles, has become more accepting of the idea as it saw the economic and financial benefits of promoting high-quality infrastructure, Japanese officials involved in the negotiations on the principles have said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the debt transparency initiative was not aimed at reining in China's Belt and Road, despite the Treasury's past criticism that the program has saddled poor countries with unsustainable debt. He told Reuters in an interview that debt transparency was an important objective for all G20 countries.

"I don't think that should be aimed at China. I think the answer is, this is an important initiative that should be a G20 initiative," Mnuchin said.

While most of the Belt and Road projects are continuing as planned, some have been shelved for financial reasons including a power plant in Pakistan and an airport in Sierra Leone.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Additional reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:17aECB'S POLICY MESSAGE WELL UNDERSTOOD BY MARKET : Visco
RE
06:11aBOJ Kuroda - G20 reaffirms commitment to use all tools to fight risks
RE
06:08aBUNDESBANK'S WEIDMANN : U.S.-China row may reduce world trade by 1%
RE
06:05aWorld's top economies lay out principles on debt sustainability at G20 meet
RE
06:00aEU executive expects firm euro zone backing against Italy - Moscovici
RE
05:45aSome Investors Had Hunch Yields Were About to Fall
DJ
05:34aIn stagnant Japan, ECB policymakers catch glimpse of their own future
RE
04:46aIMF's Lagarde urges G20 to prioritise resolving trade tensions
RE
03:09aTAKE FIVE : Enter the dragon
RE
01:53aG20 says global growth to pick up; trade, geopolitics among risks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : United Technologies nears deal to merge aerospace unit with Raytheon
2AMAZON.COM : G20 agrees to wrap up digital tax by 2020 - final communique
3RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : United Technologies in Talks to Merge - Second Update
4SK HYNIX INC : CHINA CALLS IN FOREIGN TECH FIRMS AFTER HUAWEI SALES BAN: sources
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : G20 finance chiefs cite 'intensified' trade row, but don't call for its resolution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About