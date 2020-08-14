World share markets dip on lukewarm data; oil falls

* China, U.S. data misses expectations
* Travel stocks sink on British quarantine move
* Treasury yields dip but remain high
NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Stocks dipped on Friday as data
out of China, the euro zone and the United States put a lid on
expectations for a sustained global rebound, with traders
already worried about a delay in U.S. fiscal stimulus.
European shares were weighed further by a hit to travel
stocks after Britain added more European countries, including
France, to its quarantine list.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.17%, although
still on track to gain for a second straight week.
On Wall Street, a slowdown in retail sales growth last month
and concern over further retracement from consumers weighed on
stocks, with the main indexes mixed, though not far from record
highs.
The retail sales figures "suggest the recovery has continued
to grind on even in the face of the resurgence in virus cases,"
Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said
in a note.
"The expiry of additional Federal unemployment benefits at
the end of July poses a downside risk to spending in the near
term," he added, noting that his view is "consumption growth
will recover gradually from here."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.44 points,
or 0.11%, to 27,927.16, the S&P 500 gained 1.5 points, or
0.04%, to 3,374.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
33.61 points, or 0.3%, to 11,008.90.
MSCI's world index shed 0.22%, drifting
further from all-time highs touched in February. The index has
still rallied close to 50% from March's trough despite the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The euro zone reported the biggest drop it ever recorded in
employment in the second quarter. Data also confirmed a record
fall in gross domestic product last quarter and a widening in
the euro zone's trade surplus with the rest of the world.
Data showing a slower-than-expected rise in Chinese
industrial production and a surprise fall in retail sales put
Asian shares on the defensive.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.2%, although shares in Japan rose
0.2%.
Chinese shares rose 1.5% in choppy trade, with the
data suggesting domestic demand is still struggling after the
coronavirus outbreak.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries dipped but remained elevated after
an auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday met weak demand.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 7/32 in price
to yield 0.6931%, from 0.716% late on Thursday.
Some traders stuck to the sidelines before a meeting between
U.S. and Chinese officials about the two countries' Phase 1
trade deal on Saturday.
Gold ticked lower and was on track for its steepest weekly
fall since March, following a string of nine weeks of gains.
Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,940.76 an ounce. Silver
, also on track for a weekly loss after a long string of
gains, fell 3.51% to $26.59.
The dollar index was headed for an eighth consecutive week
of losses, its longest weekly losing streak in a decade.
The index fell 0.151%, with the euro up 0.16%
to $1.1831.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.41% versus the greenback at
106.48 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.3104, up 0.31% on the day.
Oil edged further below $45 a barrel, giving up some of this
week's gain, under pressure from doubts about demand recovery
due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising supply.
U.S. crude recently fell 0.33% to $42.10 per barrel
and Brent was at $44.84, down 0.27% on the day.
