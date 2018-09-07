Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World stock markets fall, trade fears and rate hikes worries weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 09:18pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World share indexes limped toward their worst week in almost six months on Friday and trading was volatile as investors weighed solid economic data against expectations for interest rate hikes and escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.

By Sinéad Carew

U.S. job growth accelerated in August and wages notched their largest annual increase in more than nine years, cementing expectations for a third U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike for the year in late September.

The U.S. dollar was boosted by the jobs growth numbers, but gains were checked by trade war fears as U.S. President Donald Trump said he could hit China with more tariffs.

After opening lower and turning positive about an hour into trading, the S&P 500 reversed course early in the afternoon after Trump threatened tariffs on a further $267 billion worth of Chinese imports while the world was still waiting to hear whether he would impose levies on $200 billion worth of goods.

Just before Trump's comments, investors had been feeling a "little better" about the trade situation as White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump would not decide on China tariffs before officials evaluate public comments on them.

"It's not that we have good policies or bad policies, it's that we don't know what the policy is. It's very fickle," said Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago.

China has warned of retaliation if Washington launches any new measures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.97 points, or 0.16 percent, to 25,954.9, the S&P 500 lost 2.09 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,875.96 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 5.3 points or 0.07 percent at 7917.25.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.05 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.20 percent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.27 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.33 percent lower hitting a 14-month low during the session.

The dollar index rose 0.36 percent, with the euro down 0.49 percent to $1.1564.

The dollar was boosted by U.S. job growth data but uncertainty over the U.S.-Chinese trade conflict held gains in check.

U.S. benchmark Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in almost a month after the higher-than-expected increase in wages raised expectations of higher inflation.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 18/32 in price to yield 2.9424 percent compared with 2.877 percent late on Thursday.

Oil prices were under pressure from a strong dollar, weakness in the equity markets, and Tropical Storm Gordon's smaller-than-expected impact on U.S. Gulf Coast oil production.

U.S. crude rose 0.04 percent to $67.80 per barrel and Brent was last at $76.95, up 0.59 percent on the day.2.877

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, Ayenat Mersie, David Randall in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler and Chizu Nomiyama)

By SinÃ©ad Carew
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.22% 25939.16 Delayed Quote.5.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.04% 7450.3285 Delayed Quote.16.52%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.06% 7918.5341 Delayed Quote.14.77%
S&P 500 -0.37% 2878.05 Real-time Quote.8.04%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.39% 95.39 End-of-day quote.3.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:32pProxy adviser ISS backs call for safety report at Smith & Wesson parent
RE
09:31pWall Street drops after Trump threatens further China tariffs
RE
09:27pFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND CONSUMER SER : Successfully Combating Destructive, Disease-Carrying Giant African Land Snail
PU
09:27pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Press Statement on Guinea-Bissau
PU
09:19pDollar rises on solid U.S. August jobs report, but trade tensions persist
RE
09:18pWorld stock markets fall, trade fears and rate hikes worries weigh
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12pOABA SUSTAINING SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT : AMVAC Chemical Corporation
PU
09:12pWorld stock markets fall, trade fears and rate hikes worries weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy, finance sectors with 10 billion euro investment
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
4Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.