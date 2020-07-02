Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World stocks skip higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 08:25am EDT
A man wearing a protective face mask talks on his mobile phone in front of a screen showing the Nikkei index in Tokyo

By Marc Jones

World stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday as encouraging coronavirus vaccine trials kept investors' spirits up ahead of what was expected to be a record rebound in U.S. jobs figures.

Economists polled by Reuters expect a bumper 3 million U.S. jobs to have been added in June on top of the 2.5 million created in May, and some generally reassuring data from both Asia and Europe this week.

Despite the ongoing rise in global virus cases, Asian equity markets saw their biggest daily climb in more than two weeks overnight, aided by news that a vaccine being trialled by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech had been well tolerated in early-stage human tests. [.N]

Europe had a strong morning too, with banking, travel and carmaker stocks driving 1-2% gains for its main bourses, and the euro helped back up towards $1.13 by a third day of dollar falls. [/FRX]

"The big thing today is the U.S. non-farm payrolls... but by and large risk has been bid and the dollar has been weakening," said RBC FX strategist Alvin Tan.

"What has really helped sentiment (in the last 24 hours) has been some of the preliminary results on a vaccine".

A vaccine for COVID-19, which has now killed more than half a million people globally and sent the world economy into deep recession, has been long anticipated.

In a sign the positive sentiment will extend, E-minis for S&P500 rose 0.8%, while bond markets were also favouring risk over safety.

Treasuries hovered at 0.68%, the 10-year Germany Bund yield broke above -0.4% for the first time in a week after improved euro zone manufacturing data the previous day, while Portugal's borrowing costs hit a 3-month low. [GVD/EUR]

All major Asian indexes were upbeat. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> rose only fractionally, but China's blue-chip index <.CSI300> added 2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.8% as investors brushed off concerns over sweeping new security laws introduced by Beijing.

JOBS VS THE VIRUS

Attention was turning to the looming U.S. employment figures that will feed debate on whether the world's largest economy can sustain its fragile recovery in the face of rising COVID-19 cases in some key parts of the country.

Several states, along with some other parts of the world, are reversing or pausing reopenings to tackle a recent surge in infections, leaving analysts worried about another selloff in financial markets if the damage mounts.

"A better-than-expected outcome could go some way to settling the near-term debate that the U.S. labor market will heal relatively quickly and justify new highs in U.S. equities," said Stephen Innes, strategist at AxiCorp.

In commodities, the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched 49,570 yuan ($7,016.28) a tonne, its highest this year.

Top copper consumer China posted better-than-expected manufacturing data in June, while U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded and the factory sector in Germany contracted at a slower pace.

In Chile, where the number of COVID-19 cases have been climbing, miner BHP said it would begin to slow production at its small Cerro Colorado copper mine.

Oil prices climbed and gold eased as encouraging macro data prompted investors to take on more risk.[O/R][GOL/]

Brent crude climbed 30 cents to $42.37 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 35 cents to $40.17 a barrel. U.S. gold futures were 0.21% lower, at $1,776.20.

The dollar was largely unchanged against the Japanese yen at 107.45. The euro was higher at $1.1293, sterling rose to $1.2520 and the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars <AUD=D3> <NZD=D3> were 0.3% and 0.5% stronger respectively.

(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by Jan Harvey, Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.00% 35.82 End-of-day quote.-7.97%
BIONTECH SE -3.90% 64.14 Delayed Quote.89.32%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.30% 25734.97 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
GOLD -0.18% 1763.66 Delayed Quote.17.52%
HANG SENG 2.76% 25092.43 Real-time Quote.-13.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.96% 42.54 Delayed Quote.-36.97%
NASDAQ 100 1.21% 10279.247837 Delayed Quote.17.70%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.95% 10154.629308 Delayed Quote.13.17%
NIKKEI 225 0.11% 22145.96 Real-time Quote.-6.49%
PFIZER LIMITED 0.26% 3974.65 End-of-day quote.-5.91%
PFIZER, INC. 3.18% 33.74 Delayed Quote.-13.88%
S&P 500 0.50% 3115.86 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.07% 7.0703 Delayed Quote.1.58%
WTI 1.92% 40.255 Delayed Quote.-35.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:51aAttorney, Entrepreneur, and Filmmaker Jason Green Pens Heartfelt Opinion Article on Racial Injustice in America
GL
08:50aSEC Charges Alexion Pharmaceuticals With FCPA Violations
NE
08:48aUNUM : Quarantine-related DIY activities can lead to more accidents, Unum finds
PR
08:47aEVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trade Resumption - ET
AQ
08:46aSPIN MASTER : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2020
AQ
08:46aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
08:46aIDEANOMICS : Zhongsen Tower and Ideanomics Response to China Tower Corporation's Clarification Announcement on June 30
PR
08:46aQUANTZIG : 's Customer Analytics Solutions Helped an American Bank to Improve Customer Acquisition Rates by 17% | Request Free Proposal
BU
08:46aConduent Granted Patents for Innovations to Improve the Commuting Experience by Optimizing Global Public Transportation Systems
GL
08:46aALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes Acquisition of Portola
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc Health Completes Acquisition of InTouch Health, Creating Single Virtual Care De..
2UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis
3GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
4DANONE : DANONE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla beats vehicle delivery estimates for second quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group