Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World stocks wobble as Wall St. cuts losses; oil off after U.S. data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:10pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of stocks across the world pared losses on Wednesday as a rally in bank shares helped buoy Wall Street, but the outlook on earnings soured after a warning on the European auto sector and a revenue miss from IBM.

Crude futures fell for the first session in four after U.S. government data showed a much larger-than-expected build in crude inventories. WTI touched its lowest price in a month.

The U.S. dollar rose as the market awaited the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting. Lower-than-expected UK inflation data weighed on sterling, which gave up the previous day's gains.

On Wall Street, IBM fell 6.2 percent, dragging blue-chips lower a day after the company missed revenue expectations. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 posted the biggest daily gain since late March.

Stocks extended losses when oil prices fell further, but a steady climb in financial sector stocks had the S&P 500 near break-even.

"It's too early to tell if Tuesday's rally was a 'dead cat bounce' or the market setting a base," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "We're coming off an incredible day, so it wouldn't be unusual to see some profit taking."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.27 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,769.15, the S&P 500 gained 2.61 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,812.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.59 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,641.90.

European stocks hit a one-week high in early trade, but then were pulled lower by a 1.9 percent fall in an index of auto stocks. Goldman Sachs said slow demand in China could hit earnings in the sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 lost 0.40 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.01 percent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.05 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.27 percent higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.29 percent.

CRUDE SLIDES, DOLLAR INCHES UP

U.S. crude futures tumbled below $70 a barrel after data showed U.S. stockpiles rose by 6.5 million barrels, almost triple what analysts had forecast, while exports dropped.

WTI fell 2.34 percent to $70.24 per barrel and Brent was last at $80.28, down 1.39 percent on the day.

The euro fell 0.39 percent to $1.1528 and Sterling was last trading at $1.314, down 0.33 percent on the day.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.03 percent versus the greenback at 112.31 per dollar. The dollar index rose 0.37 percent.

Minutes of the last Fed meeting, due Wednesday, should feed expectations of further tightening.

The Brazilian real rose against the dollar after data showed economic activity rose more than expected in August.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to trade range-bound after a massive run-up last week.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 4/32 in price to yield 3.1709 percent, from 3.156 percent late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last fell 6/32 in price to yield 3.3399 percent, from 3.33 percent late on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Rrigo Campos, Karen Brettell, David Gaffen and Richard Leong in New York; additional reporting by Meda Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)

By Rodrigo Campos
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.06% 25765.33 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NASDAQ 100 0.07% 7272.0105 Delayed Quote.11.89%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.01% 7636.5517 Delayed Quote.8.60%
NIKKEI 225 1.29% 22841.12 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
S&P 500 2.15% 2809.92 Real-time Quote.3.50%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.40% 363.54 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.01% 95.05 End-of-day quote.3.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:11pEVERY FED POLICYMAKER WAS ON BOARD FOR SEPTEMBER RATE HIKE : minutes
RE
08:10pUK PM May to brief 150 CEOs on Brexit negotiations on Friday - FT
RE
07:59pCURRENCIES : Sterling Slides After Weak U.K. Inflation Data; Dollar Traders Await Fed Minutes
DJ
07:53pCNSX MARKETS : 2018-1023 - Fundamental Change - Genius Properties Ltd./Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.
PU
07:48pEESC EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE : calls for greater involvement of civil society in EU external action
PU
07:48pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE NUTRITION & : Chairman Roberts’ Statement on Pending U.S. Trade Negotiations
PU
07:40pFall in healthcare shares pulls main index down
RE
07:38pExpress Scripts covers Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs, excludes Teva
RE
07:38pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI : Meeting between Minister Moavero and European Parliament President, Antonio Tajani
PU
07:33pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Motion for a resolution on the 2018 UN Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland (COP24) - B8-2018-0477
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
3AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
4FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.