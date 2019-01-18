WorldQuant : and QuantInsti Launch Talent Partnership

WorldQuant, the global quantitative asset management firm, and
QuantInsti, the algorithmic trading research and training institute,
today announced a new hiring partnership intended to increase
opportunities for quantitative trading talent in Asia.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005096/en/
This partnership builds on both organizations’ efforts to uncover talent
globally and provide them with access to educational, career and
mentorship opportunities in quantitative finance. Through this
partnership, qualified participants in QuantInsti’s Executive Programme
in Algorithmic Trading (EPAT) – designed for professionals seeking to
expand their algorithmic and quantitative trading skills and advance
their careers – are eligible for a streamlined interview process after
applying for consultant positions in the WorldQuant Virtual Research
Center (VRC).
VRC is an online platform that enables its consultants to conduct
research and seek to build high-quality algorithms that may be used in
WorldQuant’s systematic financial strategies. Consultants have
flexibility in their hours and work location, are compensated based on
their activity and productivity, are eligible for additional
compensation based on their algorithms’ performance and may ultimately
be considered for full-time positions.
“This partnership further enhances our ongoing commitment to finding and
empowering talented individuals around the world, and we are excited to
deliver additional opportunities across various geographies,” said Igor
Tulchinsky, Founder, Chairman and CEO of WorldQuant.
“Establishing this unique partnership with WorldQuant provides
QuantInsti students with a competitive edge in the quantitative trading
domain,” said Nitesh Khandelwal, Co-Founder and Director of QuantInsti.
“Together we can continue to inspire and encourage budding quant talent,
raise the industry standards and further fuel this rapidly growing
domain.”
EPAT is the world’s first verified certificate course offered by
QuantInsti to professionals who are looking to enter or grow in the
algorithmic and quantitative trading industry. EPAT’s faculty members
consist of some of the best names in the industry, and EPAT offers
career support through 100+ placement partners across many countries.
With one of the highest success rates, EPAT has been helping its
participants and alumni from 60+ countries succeed in this domain.
WorldQuant VRC has over 1,300 consultants in 13 countries. In addition,
VRC has a total of more than 70,000 users from 180 countries and over
2,000 universities who are given the opportunity to learn about
quantitative finance, build financial models, participate in global
competitions and be considered for research consultant positions.
WorldQuant users have collectively run over 165 million simulations on
VRC’s online platform. Additional information, including how to register
for VRC, can be found at www.WorldQuantVRC.com.
About WorldQuant
WorldQuant is a global quantitative asset management firm that was
founded in 2007 by Igor Tulchinsky and has over $7 billion in assets
under management. The firm has more than 27 offices in 17 countries and
over 700 employees and 1,300 consultants. WorldQuant develops and
deploys systematic investment strategies across a variety of asset
classes in global markets, utilizing a proprietary research platform and
investment process. For more information on WorldQuant’s culture and
philosophy, please visit www.WeAreWorldQuant.com.
About QuantInsti
QuantInsti is a pioneering algorithmic and quantitative trading research
institute with a registered user base in 150+ countries. In addition to
making EPAT the world’s first verified certification programme in the
quantitative and algorithmic trading domain, QuantInsti also launched
its interactive self-paced learning portal, Quantra, offering 20+
interactive courses and tools for quants, created under the guidance of
successful practitioners. As a knowledge powerhouse in the domain,
QuantInsti works closely with top global financial and educational
institutions through its content and delivery on various platforms. To
read more about QuantInsti, please visit www.quantinsti.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005096/en/