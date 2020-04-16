Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WorldRemit : Gifts £400,000 to NHS Workers in the UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 07:04am EDT

Thank you for looking after us, let us help look after you

  • £400,000 of vouchers for NHS workers, to be used towards their international money transfers helping family and friends abroad
  • Covid-19 sending waves through international money transfer market
  • Shift to digital payout options: Mobile Money, bank transfers and airtime top up

WorldRemit says ‘thank you’ to NHS workers who selflessly look after our loved ones, by helping them with vouchers worth £50 per customer to use towards the money they send home to look after their loved ones around the globe.

In England alone approximately 13% of the NHS workforce report non-British nationality1. Many others are second generation migrants, with parents who made the journey to the UK to start a new life here. WorldRemit champions and supports migrants by helping them to send money abroad through a variety of options such as bank transfer, mobile money and airtime, providing safe and convenient digital alternatives in addition to its cash pick up offering.

More information on how to access this offer is available here. The offer is available to new and existing WorldRemit customers with a valid NHS email address.

Breon Corcoran, WorldRemit CEO, said: “We hope this gesture will go a small way towards helping our NHS staff look after friends and families across the world as well as they are looking after the British public. You look after our loved ones, this is our way of being there for you.”

This gesture comes against the backdrop of an international money transfer market transformed by the impact of Covid-19 on individuals and nations.

As countries across the globe impose lockdowns to prevent the spread of Covid-19, insights from international money transfer service WorldRemit show this is causing significant changes to the way people send money abroad.

In countries like the US, Canada, Spain, Italy and the UK where movement restrictions are in place, WorldRemit has seen an increase in customer acquisition throughout March. People who still need to send money abroad and have previously used traditional bricks and mortar agents are beginning to move to digital methods.

For the recipients of WorldRemit transfers, cash pick up is still available in most countries. However, data collected by WorldRemit in the last few weeks suggests that where cash pick up is limited due to lockdown, there has been a significant shift to digital. In countries such as Thailand and Fiji, the shift from physical payout to digital methods like mobile money, airtime top up or bank transfers during the first half of March.

Breon Corcoran continued: “Over the last few weeks we have seen a shift towards digital money transfer in preference to physical cash methods and this is likely to continue for as long as Covid-19 continues to be a threat. While it’s likely we will see some customers return to cash as their preferred method in the medium term, overall this trend will only accelerate the move towards mobile money and other forms of digital payment.”

ENDS

Notes to Editors:

1 NHS staff from overseas: statistics, House of Commons library

About WorldRemit

WorldRemit is a leading UK fintech providing international money transfer services. We disrupted an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players by taking international money transfers online - making them safer, faster and lower-cost. We currently send from 50 to 150 countries, operate in 6,500 money transfer corridors worldwide and employ over 800 people worldwide.

On the sending side WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing convenience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, the company offers a wide range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile airtime top-up and mobile money.

Backed by Accel, TCV and Leapfrog – WorldRemit’s headquarters are in London, UK with a global presence including in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information visit www.worldremit.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:27aOUTFRONT MEDIA : To Report 2020 First Quarter Results On May 8, 2020
PR
07:26aVOLKSWAGEN : withdraws 2020 outlook after renvenue drop 8% in first quarter
RE
07:26aConsumer Confidence Remains Optimistic for Q1 2020
PU
07:26aALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY : Received U.S. FDA IND Approval to Initiate A Phase II Clinical Trial of KN046 For NSCLC in the United States
PR
07:26aVINCI : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:26aAMAZON COM : to Test All Employees for Covid-19, Including Those Without Symptoms
DJ
07:25aUNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Buy rating from Oddo
MD
07:25aUBS AG : Oddo gives a Sell rating
MD
07:25aRITE AID : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:24aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group