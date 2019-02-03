Worldcore.Trade Lists GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN)

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - European based Crypto Exchange Worldcore.Trade will open trading for GFUN/TUSD (CRYPTO:GFUN) and GFUN/BTC trading pairs on 1st February, 2019. Users can now deposit GFUN Tokens and Trade live.



Details:



GOLDFUND (GFUN) Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals and providing liquidity to Cryptocurrency Investors with transactable Cryptocurrency Coins and Blockchain Security. GOLDFUND finances the production and a percentage of the Gold is made available to GOLDFund. GFUN coins can then purchase discount Gold directly from GOLDFund via the ZOMIA Gold Exchange. GFUN Coins will also be traded at any time, anywhere in the world using peer to peer transactions or Cryptocurrency Exchanges. Not only can they be traded globally at any time, the transaction is settled instantly, and conversion to Local Currency becomes simplified.



To view GoldFund White Paper, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M5501779







About Worldcore.Trade:



Worldcore.Trade is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency exchange platform developed by Worldcore - a licensed payment platform regulated by the National Bank of Czech Republic and operating since 2015.



As of now, Worldcore offers the widest range of payment products for individuals, businesses, e-commerce and crypto community starting from multi-currency payment accounts and ending with wallets for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash and ERC20 tokens.



About GOLDFund.io:



Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.





Source:



Worldcore.Trade

GOLDFund.io





Contact:

Worldcore.trade WWW: www.worldcore.trade GOLDFund.io T: +61-2-8205-7340 W: www.goldfund.io