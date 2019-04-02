Worldwide Converged Systems Revenue Increased 14.8% Year Over Year During the Fourth Quarter of 2018 with Vendor Revenue Reaching $4.15 Billion, According to IDC

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC)
Worldwide
Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, worldwide converged systems
market revenue increased 14.8% year over year to $4.15 billion during
the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18).
"Hyperconverged infrastructure demand remains the primary driver of
converged systems market growth," said Sebastian
Lagana, research manager, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies
at IDC. "As HCI solutions are increasingly capable of operating
business-critical workloads while reducing datacenter complexity and
promoting affordability, the segment will continue to expand its share
of the overall converged systems market."
Converged Systems Market Segment Results
IDC's converged systems market view offers three segments: certified
reference systems & integrated infrastructure, integrated platforms, and
hyperconverged systems. The certified reference systems & integrated
infrastructure market generated $1.6 billion in revenue during the
fourth quarter, which represents a year-over-year decline of 6.4% and
38.6% of total converged systems revenue. Integrated platforms sales
declined 8.4% year over year in 4Q18, generating revenue of $619
million. This was 14.9% of the total converged systems market revenue.
Sales of hyperconverged systems grew 57.2% year over year during the
fourth quarter, generating $1.9 billion in revenue. This amounted to
46.5% of the total converged systems market.
A graphic illustrating the worldwide revenues for the converged systems
market by product category over the previous five quarters is available
by viewing this
press release on IDC.com.
IDC offers two ways to rank technology suppliers within the
hyperconverged systems market: by the brand of the hyperconverged
solution or by the owner of the software providing the core
hyperconverged capabilities. Rankings based on a branded view of the
market can be found in the first table of this press release and
rankings based on the owner of the hyperconverged software can be found
in the second table. Both tables include all the same software and
hardware, summing to the same market size.
As it relates to the branded view of the hyperconverged systems market,
Dell, Inc. was the largest supplier in 4Q18 with $552.4 million in
revenue and a 28.6% share of the market. Nutanix generated $284.9
million in branded revenue, which represents 14.8% of the total HCI
market during the quarter and 49% of the total HCI revenue generated
through sales of systems running Nutanix software. HPE was the third
largest branded HCI vendor with $104.9 million in revenue and 5.4%
market share.
|
|
Top 3 Companies, Worldwide Hyperconverged Systems as Branded, Q4
2018 ($M)
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
4Q18 Revenue
|
|
|
4Q18 Market Share
|
|
|
4Q17 Revenue
|
|
|
4Q17 Market Share
|
|
|
4Q18/4Q17 Revenue Growth
|
1. Dell, Inc.*
|
|
|
|
|
$552.4
|
|
|
28.6%
|
|
|
$336.5
|
|
|
27.4%
|
|
|
64.2%
|
2. Nutanix
|
|
|
|
|
$284.9
|
|
|
14.8%
|
|
|
$230.2
|
|
|
18.8%
|
|
|
23.7%
|
3. HPE
|
|
|
|
|
$104.9
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
$61.6
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
70.3%
|
Rest of Market
|
|
|
|
|
$988.2
|
|
|
51.2%
|
|
|
$599.5
|
|
|
48.8%
|
|
|
64.8%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
$1,930.5
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
$1,227.9
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
57.2%
|
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, April 2,
2019
|
Notes:
* – Dell, Inc. represents the combined
revenues for Dell and EMC sales for all quarters shown.
From the software ownership view of the market, systems running VMware
hyperconverged software represented $734.9 million in total fourth
quarter vendor revenue or 38.1% of the total market. Systems running
Nutanix hyperconverged software represented $576.2 million in fourth
quarter vendor revenue or 29.8% of the total market. Both amounts
represent sales of all HCI software and hardware regardless of how it
was branded.
|
|
Top 3 Companies, Worldwide Hyperconverged Systems Based on Owner
of HCI Software, Q4 2018 ($M)
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
4Q18 Revenue
|
|
|
4Q18 Market Share
|
|
|
4Q17 Revenue
|
|
|
4Q17 Market Share
|
|
|
4Q18/4Q17 Revenue Growth
|
1. VMware
|
|
|
|
|
$734.9
|
|
|
38.1%
|
|
|
$394.8
|
|
|
32.2%
|
|
|
86.2%
|
2. Nutanix
|
|
|
|
|
$576.2
|
|
|
29.8%
|
|
|
$371.1
|
|
|
30.2%
|
|
|
55.3%
|
3. HPE
|
|
|
|
|
$104.9
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
$62.2
|
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
68.8%
|
Rest of Market
|
|
|
|
|
$514.4
|
|
|
26.6%
|
|
|
$399.8
|
|
|
32.6%
|
|
|
28.6%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
$1,930.5
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
$1,227.9
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
57.2%
|
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, April 2,
2019
|
Taxonomy Notes
IDC defines converged systems as
pre-integrated, vendor-certified systems containing server hardware,
disk storage systems, networking equipment, and basic element/systems
management software. Systems not sold with all four of these components
are not counted within this tracker. Specific to management software,
IDC includes embedded or integrated management and control software
optimized for the auto discovery, provisioning and pooling of physical
and virtual compute, storage and networking resources shipped as part of
the core, standard integrated system. Numbers in this press release may
not sum due to rounding.
Certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure are
pre-integrated, vendor-certified systems containing server hardware,
disk storage systems, networking equipment, and basic element/systems
management software. Integrated platforms are integrated systems that
are sold with additional pre-integrated packaged software and customized
system engineering optimized to enable such functions as application
development software, databases, testing, and integration tools.
Hyperconverged systems collapse core storage and compute functionality
into a single, highly virtualized solution. A key characteristic of
hyperconverged systems that differentiate these solutions from other
integrated systems is their scale-out architecture and their ability to
provide all compute and storage functions through the same x86
server-based resources. Market values for all three segments includes
hardware and software but excludes services and support.
IDC considers a unit to be a full system including server, storage, and
networking. Individual server, storage, or networking "nodes" are not
counted as units. Hyperconverged system units are counted at the
appliance (aka chassis) level. Many hyperconverged appliances are
deployed on multinode servers. IDC will count each appliance, not each
node, as a single system.
For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems
Tracker, please contact Lidice Fernandez at 305-351-3057 or lfernandez@idc.com.
