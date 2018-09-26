Worldwide Converged Systems Revenue Increased 9.9% Year over Year During the Second Quarter of 2018 with Vendor Revenue Reaching $3.5 Billion, According to IDC

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC)
Worldwide
Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, worldwide converged systems
market revenue increased 9.9% year over year to $3.5 billion during the
second quarter of 2018 (2Q18).
"Datacenter infrastructure convergence remains an important investment
driver for companies around the world," said Sebastian
Lagana, research manager, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies
at IDC. "HCI solutions helped to drive second quarter market expansion
thanks, in part, to their ability to reduce infrastructure complexity,
promote consolidation, and allow IT teams to support an organization's
business objectives."
Converged Systems Segments
IDC's converged systems market view offers three segments: certified
reference systems & integrated infrastructure, integrated platforms, and
hyperconverged systems.
The certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure market
generated $1.3 billion in revenue during the second quarter, which was a
year-over-year decline of 13.9% and represented 38.1% of total converged
systems revenue. Dell Inc. was the largest supplier in this market
segment with $639.8 million in sales and a 47.5% share. Cisco/NetApp
generated $481.0 million in sales, representing the second largest share
of 35.7%. HPE generated $108.4 million in sales, representing 8.1%
market share.
Integrated platforms sales declined 12.5% year over year during the
second quarter, generating revenues of $729.4 million. This amounted to
20.7% of the total converged systems market revenue. Oracle was the
top-ranked supplier of integrated platforms during the quarter,
generating revenues of $440.6 million and capturing a 60.4% share of
this market segment.
Revenue from hyperconverged systems sales grew 78.1% year over year
during the second quarter of 2018, generating $1.5 billion worth of
sales. This amounted to 41.2% of the total converged systems market.
IDC offers two ways to rank technology suppliers within the
hyperconverged systems market: by the brand of the hyperconverged
solution or by the owner of the software providing the core
hyperconverged capabilities. Rankings based on a branded view of the
market can be found in the first table of this press release and
rankings based on the owner of the hyperconverged software can be found
in the second table. Both tables include all the software and hardware
revenues, summing to the same market size.
As it relates to the branded view of the hyperconverged systems market,
Dell Inc. was the largest supplier with $418.7 million in revenue and a
28.8% share. Nutanix generated $275.3 million in branded revenue with
the second largest share of 18.9%. Cisco and HPE were statistically
tied** for the quarter, with $77.7 million and $72.0 million in revenue,
or 5.3% and 4.9% in market share, respectively.
|
|
Top 3 Companies, Worldwide Hyperconverged Systems, Q2 2018 (Revenues
are in US$ millions)
|
Company
|
|
|
|
2Q18
Revenue
|
|
|
|
2Q18
Market
Share
|
|
|
|
2Q17
Revenue
|
|
|
|
2Q17
Market
Share
|
|
|
|
2Q18/2Q17
Revenue
Growth
|
1. Dell Inc.*
|
|
|
|
$418.7
|
|
|
|
28.8%
|
|
|
|
$214.5
|
|
|
|
26.3%
|
|
|
|
95.2%
|
2. Nutanix
|
|
|
|
$275.3
|
|
|
|
18.9%
|
|
|
|
$185.4
|
|
|
|
22.7%
|
|
|
|
48.5%
|
T3. Cisco**
|
|
|
|
$77.7
|
|
|
|
5.3%
|
|
|
|
$53.5
|
|
|
|
6.6%
|
|
|
|
45.2%
|
T3. HPE**
|
|
|
|
$72.0
|
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
$32.8
|
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
119.4%
|
All Others
|
|
|
|
$611.2
|
|
|
|
42.0%
|
|
|
|
$330.4
|
|
|
|
40.5%
|
|
|
|
85.0%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$1,454.8
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
$816.6
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
78.1%
|
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, September
25, 2018
|
Notes:
* – Dell Inc. represents the combined revenues
for Dell and EMC sales for all quarters shown.
** – IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide converged
systems market when there is a difference of one percent or less in the
revenue share of two or more vendors.
From the software ownership view of the market, systems running
Nutanix's hyperconverged software represented $497.7 million in total
second quarter vendor revenue, or 34.2% of the total market. Systems
running VMware's hyperconverged software represented $495.8 million in
second quarter vendor revenue, or 34.1% of the total market. Both
amounts represent all software and hardware revenue, regardless of how
it was ultimately branded.
|
|
Top 3 Companies, Worldwide Hyperconverged Systems Based on
Owner of HCI Software, Q2
2018 (Revenues are in
US$ millions)
|
Company
|
|
|
|
2Q18
Revenue
|
|
|
|
2Q18
Market
Share
|
|
|
|
2Q17
Revenue
|
|
|
|
2Q17
Market
Share
|
|
|
|
2Q18/2Q17
Revenue
Growth
|
T1. Nutanix**
|
|
|
|
$497.7
|
|
|
|
34.2%
|
|
|
|
$263.4
|
|
|
|
32.3%
|
|
|
|
88.9%
|
T1. VMware**
|
|
|
|
$495.8
|
|
|
|
34.1%
|
|
|
|
$252.1
|
|
|
|
30.9%
|
|
|
|
96.7%
|
T3. Dell Inc.* **
|
|
|
|
$79.3
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
$69.4
|
|
|
|
8.5%
|
|
|
|
14.3%
|
T3. Cisco**
|
|
|
|
$77.7
|
|
|
|
5.3%
|
|
|
|
$53.5
|
|
|
|
6.6%
|
|
|
|
45.2%
|
T3. HPE**
|
|
|
|
$72.0
|
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
$42.3
|
|
|
|
5.2%
|
|
|
|
70.4%
|
All Others
|
|
|
|
$232.4
|
|
|
|
16.7%
|
|
|
|
$136.0
|
|
|
|
16.0%
|
|
|
|
70.9%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$1,454.8
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
$816.6
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
78.1%
|
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, September
25, 2018
|
Notes:
* – Dell Inc. represents the combined revenues
for Dell and EMC sales for all quarters shown.
** – IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide converged
systems market when there is a difference of one percent or less in the
revenue share of two or more vendors.
In addition to the tables above, a graphic illustrating worldwide
converged systems market share by product category over the previous
five quarters is available by viewing this
press release on IDC.com.
Taxonomy Notes
IDC defines converged systems as
pre-integrated, vendor-certified systems containing server hardware,
disk storage systems, networking equipment, and basic element/systems
management software. Systems not sold with all four of these components
are not counted within this tracker. Specific to management software,
IDC includes embedded or integrated management and control software
optimized for the auto discovery, provisioning and pooling of physical
and virtual compute, storage and networking resources shipped as part of
the core, standard integrated system. Numbers in this press release may
not sum due to rounding.
Certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure are
pre-integrated, vendor-certified systems containing server hardware,
disk storage systems, networking equipment, and basic element/systems
management software. Integrated platforms are integrated systems that
are sold with additional pre-integrated packaged software and customized
system engineering optimized to enable such functions as application
development software, databases, testing, and integration tools.
Hyperconverged systems collapse core storage and compute functionality
into a single, highly virtualized solution. A key characteristic of
hyperconverged systems that differentiate these solutions from other
integrated systems is their scale-out architecture and their ability to
provide all compute and storage functions through the same x86
server-based resources. Market values for all three segments includes
hardware and software but excludes services and support.
For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems
Tracker, please contact Lidice Fernandez at 305-351-3057 or lfernandez@idc.com.
About IDC Trackers
IDC
Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor
share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than
100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research
processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and
monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly
excel deliverables and on-line query tools.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the
premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and
events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer
technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers
global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry
opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and
insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment
community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their
key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG),
the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that
activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn
more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.
