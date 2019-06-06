Worldwide Enterprise Storage Systems Market Revenue Declined 0.6% During the First Quarter of 2019, According to IDC

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, vendor revenue in the worldwide enterprise storage systems market decreased 0.6% year over year to $13.4 billion during the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19). Total capacity shipments were up 14.1% year over year to 114.2 exabytes during the quarter.

Revenue generated by the group of original design manufacturers (ODMs) selling directly to hyperscale datacenters declined 5.3% year over year in 1Q19 to $2.95 billion. This represents 22.1% of total enterprise storage investments during the quarter. Sales of server-based storage decreased 6.6% year over year to just over $3.6 billion in revenue. This represents 26.6% of total enterprise storage investments. The external storage systems market revenue totaled nearly $6.9 billion during the quarter, up 5.0% from 1Q18.

"First quarter 2019 results are an acceleration of the slowdown we noted last quarter, with declining ODM and internal (server-based) storage the primary drivers of market contraction." said Sebastian Lagana, research manager, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies. "OEM vendors selling dedicated storage arrays still generated growth during the quarter, although slowing flash-centric array growth indicates that the opportunity for existing install-base upgrades is beginning to wane."

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating worldwide market share for the top 5 external enterprise storage system companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

Flash-Based Storage Systems Highlights

The total All Flash Array (AFA) market generated just over $2.47 billion in revenue during the quarter, up 17.5% year over year. The Hybrid Flash Array (HFA) market was worth slightly more than $2.81 billion in revenue, up 8.6% from 1Q18.

Taxonomy Notes

IDC defines an Enterprise Storage System as a set of storage elements, including controllers, cables, and (in some instances) host bus adapters, associated with three or more disks. A system may be located outside of or within a server cabinet and the average cost of the disk storage systems does not include infrastructure storage hardware (i.e. switches) and non-bundled storage software.

The information in this quantitative study is based on a branded view of the enterprise storage systems sale. Revenue associated with the products to the end user is attributed to the seller (brand) of the product, not the manufacturer. Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sales are not included in this study.

IDC's is a quantitative tool for analyzing the global disk storage market on a quarterly basis. The Tracker includes quarterly shipments and revenues (both customer and factory), Terabytes, $/Gigabyte, Gigabyte/Unit, and Average Selling Value. Each criteria can be segmented by location, installation base, operating system, company, family, model, and region.

