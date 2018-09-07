Worldwide Enterprise Storage Systems Market Revenue Grew 21.3% During the Second Quarter of 2018, According to IDC

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC)
Worldwide
Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, vendor revenue in the
worldwide enterprise storage systems market increased 21.3% year over
year to $13.2 billion during the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18). Total
capacity shipments were up 70.7% year over year to 111.8 exabytes during
the quarter.
Revenue generated by the group of original design manufacturers (ODMs)
selling directly to hyperscale datacenters increased 31.7% year over
year in 2Q18 to $3.3 billion. This represents 25.1% of total enterprise
storage investments during the quarter. Sales of server-based storage
increased 24.9% year over year to $3.8 billion in revenue. This
represents 28.5% of total enterprise storage investments. The external
storage systems market was worth slightly over $6.1 billion during the
quarter, up 14.4% from 2Q17.
"Strong 2Q18 growth was driven by an ongoing infrastructure refresh
cycle, investments in next-generation workloads, expanded use in public
cloud services and data-driven initiatives," said Sebastian
Lagana, research manager, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies.
"The growing data economy is a big part of the current market growth.
Companies of all sizes are investing in platforms that support their
need to ingest, process, and disseminate large volumes of data cost
effectively and without introducing new risks to the business."
Overall Enterprise Storage Systems Market Results, by Company
Dell Inc. was the largest supplier for the quarter, accounting for 19.1%
of total worldwide enterprise storage systems revenue and growing 26.6%
over 2Q17. HPE/New H3C Group was the second largest supplier with 17.3%
share of revenue and year-to-year growth of 1.9%. NetApp generated 6.3%
of total revenue, making it the third largest vendor during the quarter.
This represented 19.8% growth over 2Q17. IBM was the fourth largest
supplier with a 4.6% share of market revenue during the quarter and
year-over-year growth of 7.5%. Hitachi, Lenovo, and Huawei were all
statistically tied* for the number 5 position with shares of 3.1%, 3.0%,
and 2.7% respectively. As a single group, storage systems sales by ODMs
directly to hyperscale datacenter customers accounted for 25.1% of
global spending during the quarter, up 31.7% over 2Q17.
|
|
Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Total Enterprise Storage Systems
Market, Second Quarter of 2018 (Revenues are in US$
Millions)
|
Company
|
2Q18 Revenue
|
2Q18
Market
Share
|
2Q17 Revenue
|
2Q17
Market
Share
|
2Q18/2Q17
Revenue
Growth
|
1. Dell Inc. a
|
$2,524.5
|
19.1%
|
$1,993.6
|
18.3%
|
26.6%
|
2. HPE/New H3C Groupb
|
$2,288.5
|
17.3%
|
$2,246.0
|
20.6%
|
1.9%
|
3. NetApp
|
$832.2
|
6.3%
|
$694.6
|
6.4%
|
19.8%
|
4. IBM
|
$609.1
|
4.6%
|
$566.4
|
5.2%
|
7.5%
|
5. Hitachi*
|
$416.2
|
3.1%
|
$412.6
|
3.8%
|
0.9%
|
5. Lenovo*
|
$396.8
|
3.0%
|
$170.5
|
1.6%
|
132.8%
|
5. Huawei*
|
$356.1
|
2.7%
|
$310.0
|
2.8%
|
14.9%
|
ODM Direct
|
$3,318.0
|
25.1%
|
$2,520.2
|
23.1%
|
31.7%
|
Others
|
$2,489.4
|
18.8%
|
$1,995.5
|
18.3%
|
24.7%
|
Total
|
$13,230.6
|
100.0%
|
$10,909.5
|
100.0%
|
21.3%
|
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker,
September 6, 2018
Notes:
a – Dell Inc. represents the combined revenues for
Dell and EMC.
b – Due to the existing joint venture between HPE and
the New H3C Group, IDC will be reporting market share on a global level
for HPE as "HPE/New H3C Group" starting from Q2 2016 and going forward.
* – IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide enterprise
storage systems market when there is one percent difference or less in
the revenue share of two or more vendors.
2Q18 External Enterprise Storage Systems Results, by Company
Dell Inc. was the largest external enterprise storage systems supplier
during the quarter, accounting for 29.2% of worldwide revenues. NetApp
finished in the number 2 position with 13.5% share of revenue during the
quarter. HPE/New H3C Group was the third largest with 10.6% share of
revenue. IBM and Hitachi rounded out the top 5 with 9.4% and 6.6% market
share, respectively.
|
|
Top 5 Companies, Worldwide External Enterprise Storage Systems
Market, Second Quarter of 2018 (Revenues are in US$ Millions)
|
Company
|
2Q18
Revenue
|
2Q18
Market
Share
|
2Q17 Revenue
|
2Q17
Market
Share
|
2Q18/2Q17
Revenue
Growth
|
1. Dell Inc. a
|
$1,793.6
|
29.2%
|
$1,515.2
|
28.2%
|
18.4%
|
2. NetApp
|
$832.2
|
13.5%
|
$694.6
|
12.9%
|
19.8%
|
3. HPE/New H3C Group b
|
$652.2
|
10.6%
|
$625.7
|
11.7%
|
4.2%
|
4. IBM
|
$579.0
|
9.4%
|
$540.1
|
10.1%
|
7.2%
|
5. Hitachi
|
$402.4
|
6.6%
|
$400.1
|
7.5%
|
0.6%
|
Others
|
$1,882.4
|
30.6%
|
$1,594.5
|
29.7%
|
18.1%
|
Total
|
$6,141.8
|
100.0%
|
$5,370.2
|
100.0%
|
14.4%
|
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker,
September 6, 2018
Notes:
a – Dell Inc. represents the combined revenues for
Dell and EMC.
b – Due to the existing joint venture between HPE and
the New H3C Group, IDC will be reporting external market share on a
global level for HPE as "HPE/New H3C Group" starting from 2Q 2016 and
going forward.
In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating worldwide market
share (based on revenues) for the top 5 external enterprise storage
systems companies over the previous five quarters is available by
viewing this
press release on IDC.com.
Flash-Based Storage Systems Highlights
The total All Flash Array (AFA) market generated just over $2.0 billion
in revenue during the quarter, up 41.7% year over year. The Hybrid Flash
Array (HFA) market was worth slightly under $2.6 billion in revenue, up
20.8% from 2Q17.
Taxonomy Notes
IDC defines an Enterprise Storage System as a set of storage elements,
including controllers, cables, and (in some instances) host bus
adapters, associated with three or more disks. A system may be located
outside of or within a server cabinet and the average cost of the disk
storage systems does not include infrastructure storage hardware (i.e.
switches) and non-bundled storage software.
The information in this quantitative study is based on a branded view of
the enterprise storage systems sale. Revenue associated with the
products to the end user is attributed to the seller (brand) of the
product, not the manufacturer. Original equipment manufacturer (OEM)
sales are not included in this study.
IDC's Worldwide
Enterprise Storage Systems Quarterly Tracker is a quantitative tool
for analyzing the global disk storage market on a quarterly basis. The
Tracker includes quarterly shipments and revenues (both customer and
factory), Terabytes, $/Gigabyte, Gigabyte/Unit, and Average Selling
Value. Each criteria can be segmented by location, installation base,
operating system, company, family, model, and region.
For more information about IDC's Worldwide Enterprise Storage Systems
Quarterly Tracker, please contact Lidice Fernandez at 305-351-3051 or lfernandez@idc.com.
