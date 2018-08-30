Worldwide FTTH Market Leadership Growth Strategies Opportunities 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Worldwide
This report provides critical analysis of the key business models,
strategies and developments, whilst providing insights into the future
of the FTTH market.
The research charts key macro trends, FTTH technology innovation trend,
FTTH player strategies & best practices, and is a must-have purchase for
Telcos already working in this sector as well as those looking to
establish a position in this sector
Growing adoption of digital lifestyle services and widespread industry
digitalization is creating urgent demand for superfast broadband that is
only possible via FTTH networks. Moreover, applications and services
provisioned by FTTH offer huge revenue potential for network and service
providers. That's why FTTH deployment is gaining momentum across the
world.
There are more than 25 markets with at least 50% FTTH coverage, and 5+
markets with more than 90% FTTH coverage. The deployment and adoption of
FTTH is projected to be even faster in the coming years driven by demand
for superfast broadband, and digital services such as smart home
solutions, TV commerce, 4K TV, etc.
The recent PyeongChang Olympics 2018 and FIFA World Cup 2018 for the
first time saw large scale availability of 4K live sports content
broadcast in more than 30 countries.
FTTH roll-out will gain extra momentum in the coming years
even in emerging markets as non-telco players like utilities and
municipalities are also now investing into fiber infrastructure. The
market will be driven by growing demand for new innovative services
across entertainment, cloud computing, and public services.
The huge bandwidth capabilities of an FTTH network offers great
opportunities for service providers to explore next generation value
added services capable of generating fresh revenues.
However, the extensive CapEx required for FTTH deployments can be a big
challenge (rather deterrent) for Telcos; they must do cost-benefit
analysis as well as evaluate its significance for their future business
planning.
Telcos need to recognize that a well planned FTTH strategy will not only
help in generating a huge number of fresh revenue opportunities, but
fixed mobile convergence offerings will effectively help beat their
traditional competition also.
Delivering fast internet is profitable but loading it with
services and applications will be much more profitable for FTTH network
owners, operators and service providers.
Glimpse of Findings
-
New opportunities presented by digital transformation are forcing
Telcos to consider FTTH to meet the growing network requirements.
-
FTTH is the leading superfast broadband technology, accounting for
more than 60% of global FTTx subscriptions.
-
China, Japan, Russia, South Korea, and USA are the top 5 FTTH
countries by subscriber base.
-
Chinese players are focusing significantly on FTTH, and it will remain
the leading FTTH market in the medium term. UAE has the highest FTTH
penetration worldwide at 94.3%. FTTH is gaining momentum in Africa and
Latin America.
-
The major challenge of FTTH is deployment cost, which ranges from
US$500 to US$2,500 per home/ building connected, depending on the size
and scope of the FTTH network, the technology used, what and how
services are deployed.
-
The huge deployment cost of FTTH network generally proposes a payback
period of greater than ten years. However, intelligent strategic
planning can help operators reduce the payback period to 5-7 years.
