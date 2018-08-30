Worldwide FTTH Market Leadership Growth Strategies Opportunities 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Worldwide FTTH Market Leadership Growth Strategies Opportunities 2018 TO 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides critical analysis of the key business models, strategies and developments, whilst providing insights into the future of the FTTH market.

The research charts key macro trends, FTTH technology innovation trend, FTTH player strategies & best practices, and is a must-have purchase for Telcos already working in this sector as well as those looking to establish a position in this sector

Growing adoption of digital lifestyle services and widespread industry digitalization is creating urgent demand for superfast broadband that is only possible via FTTH networks. Moreover, applications and services provisioned by FTTH offer huge revenue potential for network and service providers. That's why FTTH deployment is gaining momentum across the world.

There are more than 25 markets with at least 50% FTTH coverage, and 5+ markets with more than 90% FTTH coverage. The deployment and adoption of FTTH is projected to be even faster in the coming years driven by demand for superfast broadband, and digital services such as smart home solutions, TV commerce, 4K TV, etc.

The recent PyeongChang Olympics 2018 and FIFA World Cup 2018 for the first time saw large scale availability of 4K live sports content broadcast in more than 30 countries.

FTTH roll-out will gain extra momentum in the coming years even in emerging markets as non-telco players like utilities and municipalities are also now investing into fiber infrastructure. The market will be driven by growing demand for new innovative services across entertainment, cloud computing, and public services.

The huge bandwidth capabilities of an FTTH network offers great opportunities for service providers to explore next generation value added services capable of generating fresh revenues.

However, the extensive CapEx required for FTTH deployments can be a big challenge (rather deterrent) for Telcos; they must do cost-benefit analysis as well as evaluate its significance for their future business planning.

Telcos need to recognize that a well planned FTTH strategy will not only help in generating a huge number of fresh revenue opportunities, but fixed mobile convergence offerings will effectively help beat their traditional competition also.

Delivering fast internet is profitable but loading it with services and applications will be much more profitable for FTTH network owners, operators and service providers.

Glimpse of Findings

New opportunities presented by digital transformation are forcing Telcos to consider FTTH to meet the growing network requirements.

FTTH is the leading superfast broadband technology, accounting for more than 60% of global FTTx subscriptions.

China, Japan, Russia, South Korea, and USA are the top 5 FTTH countries by subscriber base.

Chinese players are focusing significantly on FTTH, and it will remain the leading FTTH market in the medium term. UAE has the highest FTTH penetration worldwide at 94.3%. FTTH is gaining momentum in Africa and Latin America.

The major challenge of FTTH is deployment cost, which ranges from US$500 to US$2,500 per home/ building connected, depending on the size and scope of the FTTH network, the technology used, what and how services are deployed.

The huge deployment cost of FTTH network generally proposes a payback period of greater than ten years. However, intelligent strategic planning can help operators reduce the payback period to 5-7 years.

Vendor Profiles

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson AB

FiberHome Networks

Fujitsu Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nokia

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9lbd9z/worldwide_ftth?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005851/en/