Worldwide Groups Join Voices in Calling for Peace

The United Religions Initiative and like-minded organizations worldwide are coordinating programs and celebrations of peace throughout the month of September, in observance of and alignment with the International Day of Peace on September 21, 11 Days of Global Unity on September 11-21, the UN High Level Forum on The Culture of Peace, and the Global Unity Games.



This emerging international movement consists of more than 3,500 civil society organizations in nearly every country that are presenting concerts, conferences, festivals, forums, broadcasts and other programs in September to address social, political, economic and environmental challenges on both a local and a global scale.



Throughout September 2018, URI’s grassroots interfaith groups (called Cooperation Circles) will be promoting peace across 107 countries with events such as school programs, community marches, film showings, interfaith meals, silence walks, shared prayers, candle lightings, musical performances, and more.



The worldwide URI community celebrates The International Day of Peace ("Peace Day") every September 21. This occasion was established in 1981 by a unanimous United Nations resolution providing a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to peace above all differences, and to contribute to building a culture of peace. This year's #PeaceDay celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: "The Right to Peace." You can see a listing of last year’s URI’s Peace Day 2017 celebrations here.



This year, the International Day of Peace will open at the United Nations Headquarters with the Peace Bell Ceremony. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will address the audience, including the 200 students who are invited to hold flags and send a message of peace to their respective countries, the Earth, and to the United Nations. They will hold the flags high during the ringing of the Peace Bell.



The Department of Public Information, along with NGO partners (United Religions Initiative, World Peace Prayer Society, Pathways to Peace, Philly Peace Day and the Jane Goodall Institute) organizes the annual student observance. Over 800 students will participate over the course of the day. The morning includes presentations from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Messengers of Peace - Dr. Jane Goodall and Michael Douglas - and a message from the South Sudan Peacekeeping Mission. Special youth presentations will feature Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, student survivors of the 2018 Parkland, FL high school shooting; John Papanier, a student leader from "March For Our Lives in NYC," and selected student peace projects.



URI Executive Director the Rev. Victor H. Kazanjian, Jr. will join the URI delegation at the UN to observe the day.



ABOUT THE UNITED RELIGIONS INITIATIVE



The United Religions Initiative is the largest grassroots interfaith peacebuilding network in the world. It cultivates peace and justice by engaging people to bridge religious and cultural differences and work together for the good of their communities. We implement our mission in 107 countries through local and global initiatives that build the capacity of more than 900 member groups and organizations, called Cooperation Circles, to engage in community action such as conflict resolution and reconciliation, environmental sustainability, education, women’s and youth programs, and advocacy for human rights.



URI holds the prestigious distinction of being a non-governmental organization (NGO) with consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, and has long-standing partnerships with several other UN agencies.



Get involved at URI.org.

Children in Gaza celebrate Peace Day 2017 with the Abrahamic Reunion, a URI grassroots member group.









