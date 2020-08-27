Log in
Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market Declined 10.2% Year Over Year in the Second Quarter of 2020, According to IDC

08/27/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals declined 10.2% year over year to nearly 20 million units in the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring a host of challenges to most vendors, especially those whose manufacturing sites are in China and neighboring countries, including the Philippines and Indonesia.

Notable highlights from the second quarter include:

  • China delivered strong year-over-year growth of 19.1% driven by overall demand from the consumer segment. This segment is being fueled by demand from home schooling and work from home needs.
  • Canon outperformed the others in the top 3 with 1.6% year-over-year growth to nearly 4.3 million units shipped for the quarter. The company’s growth was led by inkjet shipments as the demand for home printers grew. Canon also employed discounting and free shipping deals via the online retail channel to boost interest.
  • The monochrome laser market showed sequential growth of 1.6% to account for 5.9 million units shipped in 2Q20.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2020 (based on unit shipments)

Companies

2Q20 Unit Shipments

2Q20 Market Share

2Q19 Unit Shipments

2Q19 Market Share

2Q20/2Q19 Growth

1. HP Inc.

8,125,069

41%

9,452,545

42%

-14.0%

2. Canon Group

4,250,175

21%

4,185,190

19%

1.6%

3. Epson

3,101,220

16%

3,843,275

17%

-19.3%

4. Brother

1,721,412

9%

1,766,102

8%

-2.5%

5. Lenovo

485,817

2%

345,105

2%

40.8%

Others

2,311,546

12%

2,680,070

12%

-13.8%

Total

19,995,239

100%

4,185,190

100%

-10.2%

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, August 2020

Notes:

  • IDC tracks A2-A4 devices whose primary application is document printing in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.
  • Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunction printers (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 hardcopy peripherals companies over the previous five quarters is by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at phang@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC's full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2020
