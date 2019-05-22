Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market Declined 3.9% Year Over Year in the First Quarter of 2019, According to IDC

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals (HCP) decreased 3.9% year
over year to 22.8 million units in the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19),
according to the International Data Corporation (IDC)
Worldwide
Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. The brightest spot for the
quarter was the year-over-year expansion of color inkjet multifunction
printers (MFPs) in the 11-20 ppm range, which grew 4.7% to more than 6.2
million units shipped.
Notable highlights from the first quarter include:
-
Ink Tank devices continued their positive momentum recording a 23.4%
year-over-year gain in unit shipments in 1Q19. Asia/Pacific (excluding
Japan) and Latin America were the top two regions for ink tank
shipments with 1.7 and 1.0 million units shipped in the quarter,
respectively.
-
Inkjet shipments decreased 2.1% year over year to nearly 13.7 million
units shipped. Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) was the top region for
inkjet shipments, growing 8.8% year over year to more than 3.5 million
units in 1Q19. Western Europe, the second largest market, contracted
5.4% while the United States, the third largest market, declined 4.8%
year over year.
-
A3 color laser MFPs continued on a positive trajectory with a
year-over-year gain of 1.0% to nearly 600,000 units shipped.
-
HP Inc. declined 3.5% year over year with global
shipments dropping to less than 9.4 million units. However, two of
HP's top 3 regions, Western Europe and the U.S., exhibited
year-over-year gains of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively.
-
Epson regained the top inkjet position from Canon in
Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) albeit at a marginal share advantage of
0.7%. Epson grew by about 210,000 units year over year due to the
improved sales of its new generation of more compact ink tank
printers, which were largely responsible for the growth of the ASEAN
market and the biggest winner in China as the only one with a market
share gain this quarter.
|
|
Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company
Share, and Year-Over-Year
Growth, Q1 2018 (based
on unit shipments)
|
Companies
|
|
|
1Q19 Unit
Shipments
|
|
|
1Q19 Market
Share
|
|
|
1Q18 Unit
Shipments
|
|
|
1Q18 Market
Share
|
|
|
1Q19/1Q18
Growth
|
1. HP Inc.
|
|
|
9,369,660
|
|
|
41%
|
|
|
9,704,972
|
|
|
41%
|
|
|
-3.5%
|
2. Canon Group
|
|
|
4,349,818
|
|
|
19%
|
|
|
4,393,457
|
|
|
18%
|
|
|
-1.0%
|
3. Epson
|
|
|
4,317,575
|
|
|
19%
|
|
|
4,443,484
|
|
|
19%
|
|
|
-2.8%
|
4. Brother
|
|
|
1,670,633
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
1,783,246
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
-6.3%
|
5. Kyocera Group
|
|
|
533,153
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
547,539
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
-2.6%
|
Others
|
|
|
2,596,669
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
2,896,050
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
-10.3%
|
Total
|
|
|
22,837,508
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
23,768,748
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
-3.9%
|
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, May
2019
|
Notes:
-
IDC tracks A2-A4 devices in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.
-
Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunction
printers (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for
all vendors are reported for calendar periods.
In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide
market share of the top 5 hardcopy peripherals companies over the
previous five quarters is by viewing this
press release on IDC.com.
For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy
Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at phang@idc.com.
About IDC Trackers
IDC
Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor
share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than
100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research
processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and
monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly
excel deliverables and on-line query tools.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the
premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and
events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer
technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers
global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry
opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and
insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment
community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their
key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG),
the world's leading media, data and marketing services company. To learn
more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.
Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC
and LinkedIn.
All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks
of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005849/en/