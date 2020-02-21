Log in
Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipment Value Increased Nearly 1% Year Over Year in the Fourth Quarter, According to IDC

02/21/2020 | 08:32am EST

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals (HCP) market saw its overall shipment value grow 0.9% year over year to approximately $11.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19). Unit shipments during the quarter declined 5.4% to 25.3 million, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

  • Epson outperformed all other companies in the top 5 in terms of shipment growth. The vendor delivered a year-over-year increase of 1.4% with worldwide shipments of more than 4.8 million units in the quarter.
  • The color laser market posted 4.9% year-over-year growth to more than 2 million units shipped worldwide in 4Q19. Both A3 and A4 segments recorded year-over-year growth, 2.3% and 6.1%, respectively.
  • Middle East & Africa recorded year-over-year growth for the second consecutive quarter with shipments up 3.2% to more than 1.4 million units. The growth was propelled by positive performances in both the inkjet and laser segments, which grew 1.6% and 7.9% respectively.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2019 (based on unit shipments)

Companies

4Q19 Unit
Shipments

4Q19 Market
Share

4Q18 Unit
Shipments

4Q18 Market
Share

4Q19/4Q18
Growth

1. HP Inc.

9,774,917

38.6%

10,751,159

40.2%

-9.1%

2. Canon Group

5,429,210

21.4%

5,966,591

22.3%

-9.0%

3. Epson

4,810,454

19.0%

4,743,220

17.7%

1.4%

4. Brother

2,028,628

8.0%

2,065,795

7.7%

-1.8%

5. Kyocera Group

478,191

1.9%

523,367

2.0%

-8.6%

Others

2,789,651

11.0%

2,718,981

10.2%

2.6%

Total

25,311,051

100.0%

26,769,113

100.0%

-5.4%

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, February 6, 2020

Notes:

  • IDC tracks A2-A4 devices in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals.
  • Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunctional systems (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

In addition to the table above, a graphic showing the worldwide market share of the top 5 hardcopy peripherals companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at phang@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers
IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC's full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2020
