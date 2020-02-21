Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipment Value Increased Nearly 1% Year Over Year in the Fourth Quarter, According to IDC

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals (HCP) market saw its overall shipment value grow 0.9% year over year to approximately $11.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19). Unit shipments during the quarter declined 5.4% to 25.3 million, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

Epson outperformed all other companies in the top 5 in terms of shipment growth. The vendor delivered a year-over-year increase of 1.4% with worldwide shipments of more than 4.8 million units in the quarter.

The color laser market posted 4.9% year-over-year growth to more than 2 million units shipped worldwide in 4Q19. Both A3 and A4 segments recorded year-over-year growth, 2.3% and 6.1%, respectively.

Middle East & Africa recorded year-over-year growth for the second consecutive quarter with shipments up 3.2% to more than 1.4 million units. The growth was propelled by positive performances in both the inkjet and laser segments, which grew 1.6% and 7.9% respectively.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2019 (based on unit shipments) Companies 4Q19 Unit

Shipments 4Q19 Market

Share 4Q18 Unit

Shipments 4Q18 Market

Share 4Q19/4Q18

Growth 1. HP Inc. 9,774,917 38.6% 10,751,159 40.2% -9.1% 2. Canon Group 5,429,210 21.4% 5,966,591 22.3% -9.0% 3. Epson 4,810,454 19.0% 4,743,220 17.7% 1.4% 4. Brother 2,028,628 8.0% 2,065,795 7.7% -1.8% 5. Kyocera Group 478,191 1.9% 523,367 2.0% -8.6% Others 2,789,651 11.0% 2,718,981 10.2% 2.6% Total 25,311,051 100.0% 26,769,113 100.0% -5.4% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, February 6, 2020

Notes:

IDC tracks A2-A4 devices in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals.

Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunctional systems (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

In addition to the table above, a graphic showing the worldwide market share of the top 5 hardcopy peripherals companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at phang@idc.com.

