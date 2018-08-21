Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipments Continue to Show Modest Growth in the Second Quarter, According to IDC

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals (HCP) market grew 0.9% year over year
with more than 23.5 million units shipped in the second quarter of 2018
(2Q18), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC)
Worldwide
Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. Inkjet and laser unit
shipments both expanded in the quarter, each growing 0.8% year over year.
Notable highlights from the quarter include:
-
HP Inc. remained the top HCP company with 3.5% year-over-year shipment
growth. Third-ranked Epson and fourth-ranked Brother also saw positive
year-over-year growth, while second-ranked Canon declined 4.4% year
over year.
-
Color laser 21-30 ppm devices recorded year-over-year growth of 41.1%
in unit shipments. The double-digit expansion was helped by strong
performances from the top companies, especially HP Inc., Brother,
Canon, and Xerox.
-
Epson enjoyed the largest year-over-year shipment growth, increasing
5.1% to more than 4.1 million units shipped. This was largely due to
its strong growth within the Asia/Pacific and Japan regions where
business inkjets and ink tank models continue to thrive.
-
HP Inc. enjoyed a particularly strong performance in Asia/Pacific
(excluding Japan) and the U.S. HP's growth was driven by attractive
inkjet pricing deals as well as strong demand from small business
customers for the Color LaserJet Pro MFP M281, a color laser device.
|
|
Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company
Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2018 (based on unit
shipments)
|
Companies
|
|
2Q18 Unit
Shipments
|
|
2Q18 Market
Share
|
|
2Q17 Unit
Shipments
|
|
2Q17 Market
Share
|
|
2Q18/2Q17
Growth
|
1. HP Inc
|
|
9,588,962
|
|
40.8%
|
|
9,263,749
|
|
39.8%
|
|
+3.5%
|
2. Canon Group
|
|
4,694,281
|
|
20.0%
|
|
4,909,474
|
|
21.1%
|
|
-4.4%
|
3. Epson
|
|
4,137,870
|
|
17.6%
|
|
3,937,437
|
|
16.9%
|
|
+5.1%
|
4. Brother
|
|
1,825,292
|
|
7.8%
|
|
1,777,859
|
|
7.6%
|
|
+2.7%
|
5. Xerox Group
|
|
476,255
|
|
2.0%
|
|
576,827
|
|
2.5%
|
|
-17.4%
|
Others
|
|
2,799,908
|
|
11.9%
|
|
2,836,199
|
|
12.2%
|
|
-1.3%
|
Total
|
|
23,522,568
|
|
100.0%
|
|
23,301,545
|
|
100.0%
|
|
+0.9%
|
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, August
21, 2018
|
Notes:
-
IDC tracks A2-A4 devices in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals
-
Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunctional
systems (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for
all vendors are reported for calendar periods.
In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide
market share of the top 5 hardcopy peripherals vendors over the previous
five quarters is available by viewing this
press release on IDC.com.
For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy
Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at phang@idc.com.
About IDC Trackers
IDC
Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor
share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than
100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research
processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and
monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly
excel deliverables and on-line query tools.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the
premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and
events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer
technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers
global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry
opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and
insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment
community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their
key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG),
the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that
activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn
more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.
Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC
and LinkedIn.
All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks
of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005710/en/