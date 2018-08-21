Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipments Continue to Show Modest Growth in the Second Quarter, According to IDC

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals (HCP) market grew 0.9% year over year with more than 23.5 million units shipped in the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. Inkjet and laser unit shipments both expanded in the quarter, each growing 0.8% year over year.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

HP Inc. remained the top HCP company with 3.5% year-over-year shipment growth. Third-ranked Epson and fourth-ranked Brother also saw positive year-over-year growth, while second-ranked Canon declined 4.4% year over year.

Color laser 21-30 ppm devices recorded year-over-year growth of 41.1% in unit shipments. The double-digit expansion was helped by strong performances from the top companies, especially HP Inc., Brother, Canon, and Xerox.

Epson enjoyed the largest year-over-year shipment growth, increasing 5.1% to more than 4.1 million units shipped. This was largely due to its strong growth within the Asia/Pacific and Japan regions where business inkjets and ink tank models continue to thrive.

HP Inc. enjoyed a particularly strong performance in Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) and the U.S. HP's growth was driven by attractive inkjet pricing deals as well as strong demand from small business customers for the Color LaserJet Pro MFP M281, a color laser device.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2018 (based on unit shipments) Companies 2Q18 Unit

Shipments 2Q18 Market

Share 2Q17 Unit

Shipments 2Q17 Market

Share 2Q18/2Q17

Growth 1. HP Inc 9,588,962 40.8% 9,263,749 39.8% +3.5% 2. Canon Group 4,694,281 20.0% 4,909,474 21.1% -4.4% 3. Epson 4,137,870 17.6% 3,937,437 16.9% +5.1% 4. Brother 1,825,292 7.8% 1,777,859 7.6% +2.7% 5. Xerox Group 476,255 2.0% 576,827 2.5% -17.4% Others 2,799,908 11.9% 2,836,199 12.2% -1.3% Total 23,522,568 100.0% 23,301,545 100.0% +0.9% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, August 21, 2018

Notes:

IDC tracks A2-A4 devices in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals

Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunctional systems (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 hardcopy peripherals vendors over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at phang@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005710/en/