Worldwide Large Format Printer Market Delivers Mixed Results in the Fourth Quarter of 2019, According to IDC

02/28/2020 | 08:31am EST

Results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Large Format Printer Tracker show that large format printer shipments grew on a worldwide basis in the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19).

"Shipment growth in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region offset declining shipments in the Americas and Asia/Pacific regions, driving modest total shipment growth overall," said Tim Greene, research director, Hardcopy Solutions at IDC. "Around the world we continue to see solid growth in technologies such as UV-curable and dye-sublimation inkjet printers. Many of the new solutions coming to market are based on these technologies with additional vendors jumping into these technology segments."

Regional Highlights

  • The EMEA region grew by 14% in 4Q19, recovering from a very soft third quarter with the strongest growth coming from Western Europe.
  • Shipments in Canada and Latin America each grew by more than 10% in 4Q19 but declines in the U.S. dragged total shipments in the Americas region down by about 3.5% in the quarter.
  • Whereas shipments in the Asia/Pacific region (excluding Japan) grew modestly in 4Q19, by about 1.5%, shipments in Japan declined by about 16%. This is an area that IDC is watching closely due to concerns not just about the regional market, but also because many of the large format printers sold by global manufacturers are manufactured in the region and coronavirus concerns may acutely impact the large format printer market.

Company Highlights

The most common large format printers shipped are aqueous inkjet printers, so the leaders in the aqueous inkjet printer market – HP, Canon, and Epson – tend to dominate overall market share in the large format segment.

  • HP Inc. is the overall large format printer market leader with 31% of all large format shipments worldwide.
  • Canon's share of all large format printer shipments in Q4 was 22%. Its share of shipment value grew to 13% based on the strong performance of the more production-oriented parts of the Canon portfolio.
  • Epson maintained its strong third position with over 17% of total large format printer shipments worldwide.

Worldwide Large Format Printer Shipments and Shipment Value Share Q4 2019

Company

Share of Shipments

Share of Shipment Value

HP Inc.

31%

21%

Canon Group

22%

13%

Epson

17%

8%

Mimaki

3%

7%

Roland

3%

4%

Others

24%

37%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Large Format Printer Tracker, February 2020

Notes:

  • IDC tracks A2-A0+ devices in the LFP market.
  • The LFP market includes single-function printers, as well as multifunctional systems (MFPs). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

For the full year 2019, worldwide large format printer shipments declined by almost 3.5%. Growth in UV and dye-sublimation were not enough to offset declining shipments of more mature technologies such as robust solvent inkjet and toner-based large format printers. Large format eco-solvent inkjet printer shipments were quite resilient in 2019, growing by almost 1,000 units worldwide.

About IDC Trackers
IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC's full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2020
